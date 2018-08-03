The latest media reports say producer-director Karan Johar's famous celebrity talkshow Koffee with Karan' may come up with the 6th edition. It is likely that Dhadak stars: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are expected to make an appearance at the talkshow.

Reports say Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor may be seen in Koffee with Karan's 6th season

After the massive success of Dhadak, latest media reports say Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor may be seen in Koffee with Karan‘s 6th season. It is reported that the producer-director Karan Johar of the show may soon launch the 6th edition of his famous celebrity-talkshow. Meanwhile, the duo was seen in Shashank Khaitan’s romantic film, Dhadak. The 2 actors were recently introduced by The Dharma Productions.

The film was jointed produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner with Zee Studios. While Ishaan Khatter is Shahid Kapoor half-brother and his the son of Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter. Janvi Kapoor is the daughter of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

Pehli baar A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jul 4, 2018 at 9:50pm PDT

#dhadak A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jun 18, 2018 at 7:52am PDT

ALSO READ: Dhadak box office collection Day 7: Janhvi Kapoor- Ishaan Khatter’s film crosses Rs 50 crore mark

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jul 29, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

ALSO READ: Dhadak box office collection: Janhvi Kapoor- Ishaan Khatter’s film earns Rs 63.39 crore

The chemistry of the 2 actors on screen has been widely appreciated by many followers and has gained massive attention on social media and their pictures have been doing quite around on social media.

While in the film, Janhvi played the role of Parthavi and Ishaan played the role of Madhukar in Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, the film is an official Hindi remake of Nagraj Manjule’s Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

The film has gained more than Rs 100 crores at the global Box Office. It was released worldwide on July 20, 2018. The film was much appreciated by Bollywood celebrities as well.

ALSO READ: Dhadak box office collection Day 6: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter’s film to cross Rs 50 crore mark

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More