Koffee with Karan season 6: The two famous Punjabi singers came on the show and got candid about sharing their personal life and professional life. Diljit Dosanjh confessed about his first show that he did in his own village and how Badshah was thrown in a gay club to perform without him knowing it. Diljit confessed his self-love for Kylie Jenner and Badshah revealed his real name as Aditya Singh Sisodia.

Koffee with Karan season 6: In the latest episode, Karan hosted singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and trending rapper Badshah. It was a laugh riot as the duo discussed their journey in Bollywood. Diljit Dosanjh discussed his old days of singing on the stage shows and Badshah got candid about his debut and how he forgot his lyrics while singing in the first flyer. Both the stars had a blast chatting with the host on the show. The show kick started with the duo sharing glimpses about their first encounter with a live audience and taking the positives from a flop performance. Diljit told Karan about how he performed for the first time infornt of his own people in his village, he forgot the lyrics of his first song and he was really embarrassed. After then Baadshah told Karan about his own crazy adventure on performing in a gay club.

Karan Johar’s chit chat converstation always make the best candid moments for celebrities to talk about personal and profeesional life. Karan Johar put Dilijit Dosangh in a tight position by asking him questions about TV celebrity Kylie Jenner. Karan Johar flashed some light on Dilijit’s ongoing stalking for Kylie Jenner and then the acot-singer confessed saying he likes her, what is the big problem in liking somebody. Badshah cracked us up when he shared an incident about his real name- Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia. Karan Johar introduced new games on the show includig his favorite game The Rapid Fire round, the Koffee Quiz, Lassi Quiz, and the gaming round.

The punjabi duo also played a Fashion Game in which they both had to guess about the brands of the clothes and it was fun watching them compete. Baadshsh won the rapid fire round and the fashion game but Diljit won our hearts. The two pop culture music icons are big fashion heads but Baadshah is lightly much aware about the fashion world.

