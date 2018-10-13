The popular celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan is back with its season 6 to entertain its fans with Bollywood spicy gossips and secrets. As the fans were waiting with their bated breath for the show, to tease its fans, even more, the ace filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a sneak peek of the first promo of the show on Twitter.

Koffee with Karan Season 6 first promo featuring Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt is out!

The ace filmmaker Karan Johar is back with a bang with its popular celebrity chat show, Koffee with Karan season 6. Sharing a sneak peek of the first promo on Twitter handle, Karan Johar has promised that the season opener of Koffee with Karan will be full of fun, games and girl power. In a one minute promo, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt can be seen chatting in the most candid conversation.

In the video, the host Karan Johar asks the gorgeous actors about their marriage plans and their conversation looks no less than an entertaining one. Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt looks beautiful in their outfit. Alia Bhatt wore a black off-shoulder outfit whereas Deepika Padukone donned a white body-hugging attire.

The season opener of #KoffeeWithKaran will be full of fun, games and girl power. Watch @deepikapadukone @aliaa08 up-close & candid 21st Oct, Sunday at 9 PM on @StarWorldIndia https://t.co/4XvvB1iP2Z — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 13, 2018

Apart from Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan-Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh-Akshay Kumar are expected to appear for the chatting.

The first episode will be premiered on October 21 on every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.

Presently, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s wedding and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s relationship are the hot topics of the tinsel town. Every fan is curious to know about minute details of their personal life. It would be interesting to watch both the actors’ answers.

Recently, in an interview with a leading daily Alia Bhatt started a speculation that she would marry in 2019. she quoted that she plans to get married sooner than anyone expects. However, later Ranbir Kapoor clarified the rumours and said that marriage is not in his mind while speaking to a leading daily.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together along with Amitabh Bachchan in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The star cast has already wrapped up their Bulgaria shoot.

