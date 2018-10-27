The popular celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan season 6 has begun and the excitement to watch the celebrities gossiping, has no bounds. In the first episode of the show, Karan Johar welcomed Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone and entertained all their fans with spicy gossips. Already the expected guest list is creating a curiosity in the tinsel town, now various reports are surfacing on the Internet that old rivals, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor are the new guests who have joined he long list to share the couch on Koffee with Karan.
Apart from them, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar has already made their debut on the show. On Thursday, Karan Johar tweeted that he was excited to interview them.
Even Rajkummar Rao took to Twitter to share the experience on shooting an episode of Koffee with Karan. He tweeted that he loved coffee and had a great time with the most wonderful Karan Johar and the brilliant Bhumi Pednekar on Koffee With Karan.
A list of the celebrities who will be sipping the coffee along with host Karan Johar is doing the rounds on the Internet. The list include Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.
Aamir Khan will not be accompanied with anyone. Akshay Kumar will be share the couch with Ranveer Singh. While in another episode, Arjun Kapoor will be featured with his sister Janhvi Kapoor. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will join his daughter Sara Ali Khan on the show.
Meanwhile, a teaser of an upcoming episode featuring Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar is entertaining the fans on the Internet.
To spice up the show and entertaining, Karan Johar will shoot a super episode in which Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal will be chatting with the host. Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah will also make an appearance for the show.
Apart from these, the brother-sister duo, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s names have also been cropped up as the probable guests.
