The celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan season 6 opened up its first episode with a bang. Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt not only entertained the fans with their quick and witty replies but also created the curiosity to know more about other celebrity guest. Now, as per reports, the old rivals Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor are all set to share the couch to sip coffee with the host of the show.

The popular celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan season 6 has begun and the excitement to watch the celebrities gossiping, has no bounds. In the first episode of the show, Karan Johar welcomed Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone and entertained all their fans with spicy gossips. Already the expected guest list is creating a curiosity in the tinsel town, now various reports are surfacing on the Internet that old rivals, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor are the new guests who have joined he long list to share the couch on Koffee with Karan.

Apart from them, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar has already made their debut on the show. On Thursday, Karan Johar tweeted that he was excited to interview them.

Even Rajkummar Rao took to Twitter to share the experience on shooting an episode of Koffee with Karan. He tweeted that he loved coffee and had a great time with the most wonderful Karan Johar and the brilliant Bhumi Pednekar on Koffee With Karan.

I love coffee but this Koffee was special. Had a great time with the most wonderful @karanjohar & the brilliant @psbhumi on #KoffeeWithKaran today. pic.twitter.com/h0uCZSJ0SS — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) October 25, 2018

Ok guys!!! Going to shoot with the two wonderful actors @psbhumi and @RajkummarRao for #KoffeeWithKaran…. let me know if you guys have any exciting questions! Will ask them your top 3 questions! Let’s do this…..#koffeewithkaran — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 25, 2018

A list of the celebrities who will be sipping the coffee along with host Karan Johar is doing the rounds on the Internet. The list include Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

Aamir Khan will not be accompanied with anyone. Akshay Kumar will be share the couch with Ranveer Singh. While in another episode, Arjun Kapoor will be featured with his sister Janhvi Kapoor. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will join his daughter Sara Ali Khan on the show.

Meanwhile, a teaser of an upcoming episode featuring Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar is entertaining the fans on the Internet.

To spice up the show and entertaining, Karan Johar will shoot a super episode in which Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal will be chatting with the host. Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah will also make an appearance for the show.

Apart from these, the brother-sister duo, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s names have also been cropped up as the probable guests.

