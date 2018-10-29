Koffee with Karan season 6: After entertaining in the second episode with Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. Now, Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor have been paired up to sip a coffee with ace filmmaker and host Karan Johar. A lot of fun and excitement are expected from the episode. The previous episode of the show witnessed a lot of leg pulling and spicy gossips among the trio Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar.

Koffee with Karan season 6: The popular celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan season 6 began with a bang with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt’s first episode. On October 28, Sunday, with Ranveer Singh-Akshay Kumar episode, the show makers have created more excitement to know more about other celebrities. Now, at an event in Delhi, Ishaan Khatter has confirmed his appearance on the show. Yes, Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter has been added to a long list of the actors who will be conversing with the host Karan Johar. The actor has been paired up with his brother Shahid Kapoor.

At an event in Delhi, Ishaan Khatter said that he would be a part of the show with Shahid Kapoor. he was extremely excited. Shahid Kapoor who had been appeared before on the show had won the hamper. Adding to this, Ishaan said that he was quite excited for the hamper.

The extremely talented two brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are expected to show their dance skills. Talking about the same Ishaan Khatter said that there are no plans as such but don’t be surprised if they would do.

The actor further said that he was inspired by Shahid Kapoor’s style sense.

A lot of fun is expected from their episode and we simply can’t contain our excitement to watch the show.

Several celebrities such as Ayushmaan Khurrana-Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar and AamirKhan will be siping the coffee with the host and ace filmmaker Karan Johar.

The second episode of the show had been a hilarious one. Karan Johar poked fun at Ranveer’s fashion choices. Ranveer reveals that most of these had been outlandish clothes which are so expensive that he can’t afford to buy so he takes it from Karan Johar. Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar pulled each other legs in the last episode and shared interesting anecdotes.

