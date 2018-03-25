The sixth edition of the most controversial show will be hosted by Karan as always and will go on air this September. It is reported that the first episode will star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood Diva Anushka Sharma. Earlier it was reported that the director of Student Of The Year will be judging the second season of Dil Hai Hindustani along with Badshah this June but as per the sources, the filmmaker has taken a break to simply focus on his 6th instalment of Koffee with Karan.

Pout king Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan is back again! And this year the couch will sizzle with the most beautiful couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, as per the sources. The sixth edition of the most controversial show will be hosted by Karan as always. The most interesting and entertaining show will kickstart in September. The First episode telecasted in November 2004 on Star World. Earlier it was reported that the director of Student Of The Year will be judging the second season of Dil Hai Hindustani along with Badshah this June but as per the sources, the filmmaker has taken a break to simply focus on his 6th instalment of Koffee with Karan.

As per DNA, “Currently, Karan is judging India’s Next Superstars that will wind up on April 8. He was part of the musical show – Dil Hai Hindustani with Badshah last year, but this time, he has excused himself as he wanted to concentrate on his next directorial project, for which he wants to take a break of four months from TV. However, he will be back with the sixth season of his controversial chat show Koffee With Karan in September. Apart from his regular celebrity guests, efforts are on to have Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on the show. In fact, the team wants to open the show with them.”

Dil Hai Hindustani will be judged by Pritam, Badshah and Sunidhi Chauhan. Season 2 of the show will soon go on air this year. Last year the show went air for the first time on 7 January 2017 on Indian television Starplus. The show was judged by Karan Johar, Badshah, Shekhar Ravjiani, Shalmali Kholgade.

