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Home > Entertainment News > Koffee With Karan Season 9 | ‘I Will Have Children At…’: Salman Khan Opens Up About Loneliness, Admits He Misses Having Kids

Koffee With Karan Season 9 | ‘I Will Have Children At…’: Salman Khan Opens Up About Loneliness, Admits He Misses Having Kids

Salman Khan opens up to Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 9, admitting that he feels lonely without a partner and misses having children of his own.

Salman Khan Opens Up About Loneliness, Admits He Misses Having Kids
Salman Khan Opens Up About Loneliness, Admits He Misses Having Kids

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 19:40 IST

Salman Khan may have a massive fan following, a successful film career and a close-knit family, but the actor has now opened up about a personal void he still feels. During his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, Salman admitted that he feels lonely without a partner and acknowledged that he misses having children of his own. The candid conversation with host Karan Johar offered a rare glimpse into the actor’s thoughts on companionship, fatherhood and family. 

Salman Khan Wants To Have Children 

The conversation took a more personal turn when Karan Johar asked Salman Khan whether he missed having children of his own. “Of course, I will have children at some given point of time,” Salman replied, making it clear that fatherhood is something he hopes to experience someday. He also shared how happy he was when Karan embraced fatherhood, bringing a note of warmth to their conversation about children and family.

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Salman’s response offered a more vulnerable glimpse into his personal life, which he has often kept away from public scrutiny. While the actor has frequently faced questions about marriage over the years, this exchange went beyond his relationship status, touching on his feelings about companionship and his hopes of becoming a father.

Salman Khan Talks About Loneliness And Family

During the conversation, Salman also spoke about the importance of family in his life. The actor shares a close bond with his parents and siblings, and has often been seen spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Karan’s questions touched on whether having children of his own was something Salman missed, even with his family around him. The discussion highlighted the distinction between having a strong family support system and having a partner or children of one’s own.

Salman has previously spoken about the possibility of becoming a father. His latest remarks on Koffee With Karan 9 have brought that subject back into focus, with reports indicating that he still hopes to experience fatherhood someday. 

Karan Johar And Salman Khan Get Candid On Koffee With Karan 9

The conversation was part of the ninth and final season of Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar. Salman opened the season as the first guest, with the episode featuring the familiar mix of cheeky questions, personal revelations and banter between the actor and filmmaker. The season premiered on JioHotstar on October 14, 2026. 

The episode also revisited Salman’s much-discussed relationship status. Karan asked him, “Are you still a virgin?” prompting Salman to respond, “Control, my brother, control.” But beyond the cheeky exchange, it was the conversation about loneliness and children that offered a more personal insight into the actor’s life. 

Salman has spent decades in the spotlight, with his relationships often becoming a subject of public speculation. This time, however, the conversation was less about who he is dating and more about what he says he misses: having a partner and children of his own.

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Koffee With Karan Season 9 | ‘I Will Have Children At…’: Salman Khan Opens Up About Loneliness, Admits He Misses Having Kids
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Koffee With Karan Season 9 | ‘I Will Have Children At…’: Salman Khan Opens Up About Loneliness, Admits He Misses Having Kids
Koffee With Karan Season 9 | ‘I Will Have Children At…’: Salman Khan Opens Up About Loneliness, Admits He Misses Having Kids
Koffee With Karan Season 9 | ‘I Will Have Children At…’: Salman Khan Opens Up About Loneliness, Admits He Misses Having Kids
Koffee With Karan Season 9 | ‘I Will Have Children At…’: Salman Khan Opens Up About Loneliness, Admits He Misses Having Kids
Koffee With Karan Season 9 | ‘I Will Have Children At…’: Salman Khan Opens Up About Loneliness, Admits He Misses Having Kids

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