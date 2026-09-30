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Home > Entertainment News > Karan Johar Announces Koffee With Karan’s Final Season After 22 Years: ‘All Good Things Have To Come To An End’ – WATCH

Karan Johar Announces Koffee With Karan’s Final Season After 22 Years: ‘All Good Things Have To Come To An End’ – WATCH

Karan Johar has announced that Koffee With Karan Season 9 will be the talk show’s final season. In an emotional message, the filmmaker looked back at 22 years, 161 episodes, countless celebrity confessions and the show that became much bigger than television.

Koffee With Karan Season 9 Is The End
Koffee With Karan Season 9 Is The End

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 13:05 IST

There are some shows that end when the credits roll. And then there is Koffee With Karan! For more than two decades, Karan Johar’s coffee couch has been where Bollywood celebrities flirted with controversy, revealed secrets, settled rumours, talked about love and occasionally said things they probably wished they had not said. Now, after 22 years, the filmmaker has announced that the end is finally here.

In an emotional video, Karan revealed that Season 9 of Koffee With Karan will be the final season of the iconic celebrity chat show. And if his words are anything to go by, this is not just another professional announcement for him. It is deeply personal. 

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Koffee With Karan Season 9 Is The Final Season, Karan Johar Confirms

Karan began the video by taking viewers back to June 2004, when he first told his father, filmmaker Yash Johar, that he wanted to host a talk show. His idea was simple: bring two celebrities together and have an informal, candid conversation.

But before that dream could take shape, Karan lost his father on June 26, 2004. He then recalled shooting the very first episode on August 16, 2004. What started as an idea he had shared with his father eventually became one of Bollywood’s most recognisable pop-culture institutions. The show officially premiered in November 2004 and went on to complete eight seasons and 161 episodes. 

Koffee With Karan Season 9 – WATCH TEASER

Koffee With Karan Turns 22: From The First Episode To 161 Episodes

Looking back, Karan himself acknowledged just how much happened on that couch.

“I called lovers, I called friends, I called families, I called lovers who then went on to become ex-lovers. Some of them even got married,” he said.

And then came the controversies.

Karan joked that he “nearly” put an end to the careers of national icons and acknowledged that he continues to live with the word “nepotism” even today. The show has repeatedly found itself at the centre of Bollywood conversations, with its rapid-fire rounds, celebrity revelations and often brutally candid exchanges becoming social-media talking points long before viral clips became an everyday part of entertainment culture.

Karan Johar Recalls Koffee With Karan’s Biggest Controversies And Celebrity Moments

Perhaps the most heartbreaking part came when Karan admitted that he had reached a point where he realised that “all good things have to come to an end.”

“With a kind of a heavy heart,” he announced, “this will be my very last season of Koffee With Karan.” He knows what comes next too. “There will be trolls, there will be comments, there will be posts,” Karan said, adding that he is ready to take it all on. But beneath the noise, he knows there is still love for the show. And so, before the lights go out on the couch, Karan has one final invitation for viewers: “Have that one last cup of coffee with me.”

Karan Johar Says ‘All Good Things Have To Come To An End’

Season 9 is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on October 14, 2026.

For fans who have grown up watching Bollywood’s biggest stars walk onto that iconic couch, the announcement marks the end of an era. From Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the early seasons to generations of actors who followed, Koffee With Karan became a rare space where the industry’s biggest names could drop their carefully rehearsed public personas, even if only for a few minutes.

And now, after 22 years, 161 episodes and countless conversations that became part of Bollywood folklore, Karan is preparing to serve the final cup.

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Karan Johar Announces Koffee With Karan’s Final Season After 22 Years: ‘All Good Things Have To Come To An End’ – WATCH
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Karan Johar Announces Koffee With Karan’s Final Season After 22 Years: ‘All Good Things Have To Come To An End’ – WATCH
Karan Johar Announces Koffee With Karan’s Final Season After 22 Years: ‘All Good Things Have To Come To An End’ – WATCH
Karan Johar Announces Koffee With Karan’s Final Season After 22 Years: ‘All Good Things Have To Come To An End’ – WATCH
Karan Johar Announces Koffee With Karan’s Final Season After 22 Years: ‘All Good Things Have To Come To An End’ – WATCH
Karan Johar Announces Koffee With Karan’s Final Season After 22 Years: ‘All Good Things Have To Come To An End’ – WATCH

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