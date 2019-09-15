Priyanka Chopra, one of the most loved Indian actresses and we can’t ignore to this fact that the Desi girl has had traveled a long way to reach the point in her life where she is today. From being invited at Koffee with Karan for the first time when she just entered Bollywood and crowned as Miss World to being specially invited at international shows like The Ellen Show and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Falon, the global star has cemented her special place in the A-list actors of Hollywood while continuing to be associated with Bollywood.

So as an ode to her very ambitious journey here’s looking at Priyanka’s wonderful transformation from her beginning in Bollywood to becoming a bona fide global icon while rememorizing some of her great moments on the Koffee couch with Karan Johar. Catch her long years journey on Koffee with Karan Time Machine for one week from September 16, 2019.

In one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan, actress Kareena Kapoor was asked to share one question that she would like to ask to PeeCee. Well! Kareena went for a bold one while throwing a question to PeeCee, the actress asked that, why does Priyanka have that accent? Years later, when Priyanka was on the same Koffee couch, she replied that she gets it from the same place from where her then-boyfriend gets it from.

Priyanka has been appearing in almost all the seasons of Koffee with Karan but her solo appearance on the show in season 5 was ultimate as Karan and Priyanka just not discussed Priyanka’s journey from aiming to become an engineer to becoming a world-wide star but also, how she pursued the music industry. She also discussed her first audition for the American television series Quantico and how nervous she was during that in spite of spending long years in Bollywood.

