There's some excellent news for all of you who enjoy watching Koffee With Karan. The celebrity chat show is set to return soon, and it has now been officially confirmed.

After stating that the show will ‘not be returning,’ Karan Johar has now clarified that the show will not be returning on television but will soon be available on OTT. Karan Johar turned to social media on Wednesday to announce that Koffee With Karan will return shortly to Disney+ Hotstar. He also assured fans that the show will include some heartfelt discussions on love and grief.

“Koffee With Karan will not be returning…on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I am delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!” he wrote.

“The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest – and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we’ve all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, ‘streaming’ soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles!” the statement added.

To add to the excitement, the new season will include new games such as Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and others, bringing fans even closer to their favourite stars.