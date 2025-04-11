‘Koi Bewakoof Hi Hoga’: Did Akshay Kumar Take A Dig At Jaya Bachchan For Mocking Toilet: Ek Prem Katha?

Released in 2017, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha addressed critical issues such as sanitation in rural India and open defecation, aligning with the Indian government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Veteran Bollywood actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan recently sparked controversy by mocking the title of Akshay Kumar’s 2017 hit film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

During a public event, she labeled the movie as a “flop” and stated she would never watch a film with such a name. Her comments drew backlash online, with many netizens defending the film for its strong message on sanitation and its box office success.

Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence Amid Backlash

At a promotional event for his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar was asked about criticism from industry peers. Addressing the matter with calm composure, Akshay said, “Critisising, mujhe nahi lagta hai kisi ne criticise kiya hai woh filmon ko. Koi bewakoof hi hoga jo criticise karega jaisi film banayi hai maine, Pad Man banayi hai. Aap hi bata dijiye, jaise Toilet: Ek Prem Katha hai, Airlift hai, Kesari 1 banayi thi, Kesari 2 hai. Aisi bohot saari filmein hain, toh koi bewakoof hi hoga jo iss filmon ko criticise karega. Aur maine apne dil se banayi hai. Aur ek film hai jo ki logo ko bohot saari cheezein batati hai, samjhati hai, koi bhi film ho. Toh mujhe nahi lagta kisi ne criticise kiya hai.”

(“I don’t think anyone has criticized these films. Only a foolish person would criticize movies like Pad Man, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Airlift, Kesari 1, and now Kesari 2. These are films made with heart and a sense of responsibility. Every project I’ve done carries a social message or offers something meaningful to the audience. So no, I don’t feel these films have truly been criticized.”)

Akshay Reacts to Jaya Bachchan’s Comments

When asked directly about Jaya Bachchan’s viral remark on Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay offered a respectful reply, “If she said that, then maybe she’s right. I don’t know. If making a film like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is considered wrong, then maybe what she’s saying is valid.”

His response is being praised for its dignity and maturity, especially in the face of public criticism from a senior figure in the film industry.

Released in 2017, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha addressed critical issues such as sanitation in rural India and open defecation, aligning with the Indian government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission).

The film was both commercially successful and socially impactful, sparking conversations and encouraging infrastructure improvements across the country.

Akshay Kumar’s Legacy of Socially Relevant Films

Akshay Kumar has built a reputation for delivering films with strong social messages. His filmography includes:

Pad Man – promoting menstrual hygiene awareness

Airlift – based on the evacuation of Indians during the Kuwait-Iraq crisis

Mission Mangal – celebrating India’s space achievements

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – advocating for improved sanitation

Kesari series – celebrating bravery and patriotism

With Kesari Chapter 2 on the horizon, Akshay continues to blend entertainment with purpose-driven storytelling.