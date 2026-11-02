‘Koi Paise Nahi Liye’: Dia Mirza’s Response After Mumbai Mayor Calls Her ‘Anti-Hindu’ Over Diwali Video

Actor Dia Mirza has reacted to the controversy surrounding her deleted anti-firecracker video for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), saying she did not charge any money for the public awareness campaign. Her response came after Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde called her “anti-Hindu” and claimed that the actor had been blacklisted from government projects.

Taking to social media, Dia wrote, “Koi paise nahi liye hain. Bhalai ka zamana hee nahi raha” (I did not take any money. There is no goodness left in this era).

The actor’s post came amid a row that began after the BMC removed her video promoting a pollution-free Diwali from its social media platforms. The civic body had featured several celebrities in its awareness campaign, but Dia’s video was taken down following an objection from Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam.

Why Was Dia Mirza’s BMC Diwali Video Removed?

In the video, Dia appealed to residents of Mumbai to avoid bursting firecrackers and celebrate Diwali while being mindful of air and noise pollution. The BMC had shared the clip as part of its campaign encouraging citizens to follow the Bombay High Court’s directions on firecrackers. Satam objected to the actor’s participation in the campaign in a post on X, writing, “We don’t need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture.”

The BMC subsequently removed Dia’s video. However, similar campaign messages featuring actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, as well as cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, continued to remain available on the civic body’s social media accounts. The BMC has not publicly explained why only Dia’s video was taken down.

What Did Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Say About Dia Mirza?

The controversy escalated after Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde criticised the actor and described her as “anti-Hindu”. Speaking to reporters, Tawde reportedly alleged that Dia had consistently taken positions against the government and Hindu interests. The mayor also claimed that Dia had been blacklisted from government projects. However, no formal government order confirming such a ban has been made public in the reports available so far.

Tawde maintained that her objection was not related to Dia’s religion but to what she described as the actor’s political positions.

What Did Dia Mirza Say About the Deleted Video?

Earlier, Dia had defended the message behind her campaign video, explaining that it was recorded to encourage a healthier and more mindful celebration of Diwali.

“Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. The video was recorded in the interest of public awareness, with the intention of encouraging a healthier and more mindful celebration,” she said.

She further described air pollution as a public health concern and said every effort to reduce it was a step towards creating a better environment. The actor has also previously said that she has never charged money for public service campaigns, adding that celebrities are willing to work with governments and civil society organisations to address issues such as pollution.

The controversy has drawn reactions from political leaders, with opposition figures questioning why Dia was singled out when other celebrities had made similar appeals on behalf of the BMC. The civic body has yet to issue a detailed clarification on the decision to remove her video.

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