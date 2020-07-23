The recently released segment of actor Kartik Aaryan's talk show 'Koki Poochega' illuminated the mental health and stress problems — two factors that were even more important amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

The newly-released episode of actor Kartik Aaryan’s chat show ‘Koki Poochega’ highlighted the issues surrounding mental health and depression — two conditions which have become even more crucial during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The chat show, which went online on his YouTube channel on Wednesday, shows him addressing the issues with Psychiatrist Dr Geetha Jayaram, from John Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, who with her expertise has increased the awareness about the conditions for the public. The actor took the role of a layman and asked relevant questions — right from knowing what are the actual signs of being in depression, is alcohol an actual vaccine for depression to even asking whether depression and suicide are co-related.

As soon as the virtual chat show episode hit the internet, hashtag #KokiPoochega started trending on social media as netizens shared their love for the new episode and applauded the ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’ actor’s move in bringing the topic to his platform.

Most important Episode

Dekho aur batao !! 🙏🏻

#KokiPoochega 🤫 Episode 7

| Out Now | Dr Geetha Jayaram |

Youtube Link 🔥 – https://t.co/2xSCIjUYx9 pic.twitter.com/g7zuZ43iBy — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) July 22, 2020

“Can’t stress enough how important this topic is. Thanks for speaking about it on #KokiPoochega K. Super-proud of you,” wrote a Twitter user.

Another tweet read, “Depression is a serious illness knowing or unknowingly we all are somehow suffering, It’s much-needed topic for the hour, #KartikAaryan Thank you for addressing it.”

While, many people along with showing their support for the show, also appreciated the actor to have made the conversation light-hearted by adding certain humour here and there.

“A perfect balance of information with a slight entertainment… Koki Poochega is a must watchh! Just lovee how he makes everything so easy!” read a tweet.

The 18 minutes and 26-second long video has garnered more than 95,000 views till now since the release.

