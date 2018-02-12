This year, a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata will be enhanced in the style of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's periodic Drama.The pandal for this year's Durga pooja will be designed as chittor palace in the film.The theme this year will also prove as a positive gesture to Bhansali's Padmaavat which came across a plethora of controversies and but the makers of the film did not surrender to negative forces who were against the film.The organisers have decided select the most controversial film what could have proved better than Padmaavat.

This year Durga Puja in Kolkata will be enhanced in the style of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodic Drama Padmaavat to add the Bollywood flavour. Bahubali 2 was the theme last year as it has over-shined box office with its gigantic collection. This year organiser has decided to pick up the the newsiest and eye-catching topic and it is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most controversial movie Padmaavat.The pandal for this year’s Durga pooja will be designed as Chittor palace in the film revealed by Sujit Bose, a TMC MLA from Bidhannagar constituency, and also the member of the organising committee.

The theme this year will also prove as a gesture to Bhansali’s Padmaavat which come across a plethora of controversies but the makers of the film did not surrender to negative forces who were against the film and it has still managed to shine box office. While the member of organising committee did not reveal the details of the budget sources but said that it often crosses Rs 1 crore budget. In November, Chief Minister of Bengal Mamta Banerjee kept all the doors open for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to release the movie in her state and also assured of security arrangements so to avoid any kind of chaotic situation.

“If the government has given its verdict, the government should respect that and make the space conducive for release. If Padmaavat releases in Bengal we will be pleased and also do not see any problem with the movie” CM Mamata Banerjee said at an event. Padmaavat features Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. The film was surrounded by several controversies ever since its inception as many right-wing groups were opposing the release of the film as they thought that the makers have distorted history which would hurt the sentiments of the Rajput community.