For more than 45 days, the Tamil film industry has been on lockdown with no new film releases and no film shoots either. On Tuesday night, after a day-long discussion that involved the key members of the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council like Vishal and S R Prabhu, government ministers Veeramani and Kadambur Raju, theatre owners and top management of Qube Cinema. The meeting finally managed to end the deadlock that had been going around the VPF and ticketing issues that the TNPC had been fighting for.

According to director P Sakthivel, sources state the following had been agreed upon in the meeting:

1. Agreement signed earlier by Exhibitors with Qube Cinema becomes void in the next 6 months, from the day the Exhibitor gives a letter to Qube Cinema to withdraw the agreement.

2. Qube E Cinema which was charged as Rs 11,000 has now come down to Rs 5000.

3. Qube Full Run which was earlier charged Rs 20000 has now come down to Rs 10000.

4. D Cinema would be charged as per other states are being charged.

The mastering would now be taken care of by the TFPC.

With the strike officially over, April 20 is likely to see high demand for releases in Tamil Nadu. The rush for screens from producers is likely to affect which films will get priority. The TFPC had stated earlier that films which had the censor certificates ready would be given preference and a queue system would be followed in allowing releases to take place.

Telugu films which had been banned due to the ongoing strike are also likely to start releasing from April 20. Top Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s film Bharat Ane Nenu is scheduled for a worldwide release on Friday and fans are hoping that the film releases in Tamil Nadu too.

