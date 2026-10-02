Komal Rani Slams Critics Over Govinda Link-Up Rumours, Calls Out ‘Hypocrisy’: ‘We Are Working Together’

Komal Rani Swarnkar, whose relationship with veteran actor Govinda has been rife with speculation for quite some time now, has lashed out against those who have been speculating about the nature of their equation.

It is said that the actress, who is expected to share screen space with the actor in her forthcoming movie “Roopa,” has clarified her stance with regard to this issue through her social media updates. This comes in the wake of their latest sighting at the Mumbai temple of Lalbaughcha Raja.

Why Is Komal Rani Facing Criticism Over Govinda?

Komal Rani and Govinda have frequently been seen in each other’s company lately, which raised some speculations regarding their relationship. Their combined presence at Lalbaugcha Raja, after his wife Sunita Ahuja had already been there alone, added more weight to this topic.

Nevertheless, both Govinda and Komal claimed that their relationship was linked with their professional tie-up in Roopa. The manager of Govinda has also denied the rumours about his second marriage in the past. Now, Komal has wondered why the professional link-up of hers with Govinda has gained so much importance.

What Did Komal Rani Say About The ‘Hypocrisy’?

In her response on social media to the uproar, Komal attacked selective outrage over her appearances with Govinda. She asked why other actors or personalities were not being called out for promoting their movies and appearing alongside their co-stars, yet every time she appeared with Govinda, it was assumed to be related to rumours of their relationship.

Her comments were also directed toward unnamed critics that she accused of riding on the controversy to keep in the spotlight.

What Is Komal Rani’s Connection With Govinda?

The upcoming film Roopa featuring Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar will be the debut of Komal in Bollywood. This film will also bring back the veteran artist Govinda on to the screen after a long break from the industry. Speculations of the possible romance between them have increased due to the fact that they seem to turn up together more and more often. It all started after they were seen together at Mumbai airport and also at the celebration of Ganpati.

Why Did Govinda And Komal Rani’s Ganpati Appearance Spark Rumours?

The latest controversy began after Govinda and Komal were photographed together at Lalbaugcha Raja on September 22. The actor arrived at the pandal with Komal, where they sought blessings and participated in the celebrations. What drew additional attention was that Sunita Ahuja had visited the same venue earlier on her own.

The sequence quickly reignited speculation about Govinda’s personal life and his equation with Komal.

What Has Govinda Said About His Relationship With Komal Rani?

Earlier, Govinda has defended his association with Komal by stating that it is because of their upcoming movie and professional involvement. Furthermore, he had earlier justified his past professional relations with his actresses by saying that it doesn’t mean that they were involved in a romance just because they appeared together.

On the other hand, the manager of Govinda, Shashi Sinha has dismissed any news about his second marriage and said that it was not an option for him to marry another woman while being still married to Sunita Ahuja. In any case, for now, the issue of Govinda-Komal has grabbed everyone’s attention, but the link between the two stars is only because of Roopa.

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