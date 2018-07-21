Koode Review: Helmed by Anjali Menon, Koode starring Prithviraj, Nazriya and Parvathy has finally hit the screens. Set in hillsides of Ooty, Koode is a feel-good film that revolves around family and relationships. The cinematography of the film has been beautifully done by Littil Swayamp while the music of the film has been given by M Jayachandran and Raghu Dixit.

Like all of Anjali Menon’s films, this too revolves around family and relationships. The movie, set in the beautiful misty hillsides of Ooty, takes off with Joshua (Prithviraj) returning to Ooty from the Gulf for a funeral. As soon as Joshua returns to his home from the funeral, we learn that it is that of his sister’s Jenny (Nazriya), who was suffering from an incurable congenital condition. Aloshy, a car mechanic, and Lilly, who are parents to Joshua and Jenny, send him to work in the Gulf at the age of 15 so that they can afford to buy the expensive medicines that Jenny needs for her survival.

Joshua, who works in the oil refineries, visits his home once in four years but to him, home is not where the heart is. Having been taken away from his loving family because of money, he perceives himself just as a mere money-making machine in their eyes. He is not emotionally connected to any of them and the horrendous abuse and hardships he has gone through in the Gulf, lays deeply buried in his psyche. But he doesn’t lament his fate. Instead, Joshua just lives mechanically with no desires or goals fighting his own demons in silence.

And then we meet Sophie (Parvathy), Joshua’s classmate from school in Ooty who is now a teacher in their old school. Like Joshua, Sophie too has her demons to fight with and it is perhaps this which draws them together once again in adulthood. Once married, Sophie broke away from an alcoholic, abusive husband but ends up being preyed on by other men. How these two traumatised people get together, how Jenny plays an important role, and how their lives change forms the crux of Koode.

Koode is the official remake of the Marathi film Happy Journey but Anjali Menon who has also written the screenplay and dialogues has tweaked it completely for the Malayalam audience. The director’s focus is completely on expressions – however minute they may be – and how subtlely and strongly they convey a deeper meaning. For instance, the way Darius touches Joshua’s shoulder or how Joshua’s eyes light up when he sees Sophie. Both Joshua and Sophie are made to communicate beautifully through their natural expressions rather than heavy dialogues and that’s what adds flavour to this film. Jenny, on the other hand, is the one who talks the most and it is through her that the story is carried forward.

Prithviraj, Parvathy and Nazriya have all delivered heartwarming performances. This movie marks Nazriya’s comeback after a four-year hiatus and she makes her presence felt in the bubbly role of Jenny. Atul Kulkarni, who played the lead role in the Marathi version, plays a football coach in this film.

As the film starts to unfold on the big screen, what hits you just as the central character, Joshua, appears on screen is the stunning cinematography by Littil Swayamp. The music by M. Jayachandran and Raghu Dixit are haunting and lilting and convey the mood of the story.

Anjali Menon’s Koode is a touching, feel-good film that makes us believe that hope and love are eternal and life can take some wonderful turns unexpectedly.

