Korean Kanakaraju OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Varun Tej’s Horror-Comedy Online

Varun Tej’s unusual horror-comedy Korean Kanakaraju is moving from theatres to streaming. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film, which blends Rayalaseema humour with a supernatural story set against a Korean backdrop, will make its digital debut on Netflix on September 4, 2026. It will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film, which opened in cinemas on August 7, stars Varun Tej alongside Ritika Nayak and comedian Satya. Its theatrical run received a mixed response, with several reviews highlighting the lead actors’ comic timing while finding the writing and second half uneven.

When And Where Can You Watch Korean Kanakaraju?

Korean Kanakaraju will begin streaming on Netflix from September 4. The film is listed as a 2-hour-42-minute Telugu title on the platform, with multiple language versions available. The Netflix announcement plays on the film’s central premise with the line: “Ee sari mana dhandha oorlo kaadhu, Korea lo” or, “This time, our business isn’t in the village, it’s in Korea.”

What Is Korean Kanakaraju About?

Varun Tej plays Kanakaraju, a hot-headed young man from Rayalaseema whose ordinary life takes an unexpected turn after he becomes possessed by the spirit of a Korean gangster.

His friend Kishtappa, played by Satya, gets pulled into the bizarre situation, while Ritika Nayak plays Chaitra, a woman fascinated by Korean culture. The story eventually takes the characters from rural Andhra Pradesh to South Korea, creating the film’s central clash between Rayalaseema sensibilities and Korean crime-world chaos.

Why Did Korean Kanakaraju Face Controversy?

The film also made headlines over a scene featuring Satya imitating veteran actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s iconic dialogue from the 1978 film Yuga Purushudu. Some NTR fans criticised the sequence and questioned whether the makers had deliberately used a recently viral meme to promote the film.

Varun Tej later clarified that the intention was imitation, not ridicule. He said the scene had been shot in November 2025 and that the team had no intention of disrespecting NTR. Director Merlapaka Gandhi also said the scene was conceived when the meme was trending online.

How Did Korean Kanakaraju Perform In Theatres?

The film reportedly earned Rs 23.65 crore net in India and Rs 32.76 crore worldwide, against an estimated budget of Rs 40 crore, according to figures cited by Sacnilk.

Now, with its Netflix release, Korean Kanakaraju gets a second opportunity to find an audience beyond its theatrical run.