Kranti Redkar is one of the leading actresses of the Marathi movie Industry. She has acted in many Marathi movies and has also compose music for some songs. She started her acting career in a debut film “Soon Asavi Ashi” opposite to Ankush Choudhary. Her dance in the Marathi song “Kombdi palali, tangdi dharun….langadi ghalaya laagli” which music was later used in the famous song “Chikanai Chameli” from movie Agneepath. Later she was seen acting in the Prakash Jha’s Hindi movie “Gangaajal” Currently she had been in buzz for holding up a role in Hollywood chief William Riead for his film “The Letters” in view of Mother Tresa
The sexy Kranti Redkar is good not only in acting but she has also tried in the direction as she did direction for the Marathi movie Kaakan which made a good box office collection. Bold and beautiful and also very talented actress is now all set for her big opportunity waiting in Hollywood.
