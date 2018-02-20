Kranti Redkar is very famous Marathi actress. Kranti Redkar has acted in many Marathi films, television and also on live stage. She got popular for her acting in the superhit Marathi movie “Kombdi palali, tangdi dharun ....langadi ghalaya laagli “. The famous song “Chikani Chameli” tune was copied by Ajay and Atul from Kranti Redkar hit music. Her performance in the song made her a big superstar of the Marathi Film Industry.

Kranti Redkar is one of the leading actresses of the Marathi movie Industry. She has acted in many Marathi movies and has also compose music for some songs. She started her acting career in a debut film “Soon Asavi Ashi” opposite to Ankush Choudhary. Her dance in the Marathi song “Kombdi palali, tangdi dharun….langadi ghalaya laagli” which music was later used in the famous song “Chikanai Chameli” from movie Agneepath. Later she was seen acting in the Prakash Jha’s Hindi movie “Gangaajal” Currently she had been in buzz for holding up a role in Hollywood chief William Riead for his film “The Letters” in view of Mother Tresa

The sexy Kranti Redkar is good not only in acting but she has also tried in the direction as she did direction for the Marathi movie Kaakan which made a good box office collection. Bold and beautiful and also very talented actress is now all set for her big opportunity waiting in Hollywood.

Gorgeous Kranti Redkar wearing nose pin as fashion trend

Beautiful Kranti Redkar shining in her traditional look

Kranti Redkar stunning in casual attire styling it with the long ear ring

Kranti Redkar glams up her eyes with blue eye shadow

Kranti Redkar flaunting in her beautiful dress

Beautiful Kranti Redkar in her peacock design traditional ear rings

Kranti Redkar alluring smile will melt your heart

Kranti Redkar glowing up in her smooth silky skin

Sexy Kranti Redkar looks absolutely beautiful in traditional ornament

