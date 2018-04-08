Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran which stars John Abraham will release on May 4 amid the ongoing dispute between Prernaa Arora’s KriArj Entertainment and John Abraham’s production house. According to the actor’s production house, Kriarj has committed material breaches which left them with no choice but to terminate the agreement in the interest of the film. While KriArj, on the other hand, has strongly voiced their opinion of being fully secured.

The legal battle John Abraham and Prernaa Arora over Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has intensified after their alleged split. While initially, John Abraham and his company JA Entertainment announced that they’re parting ways with Prernaa Arora and her production KriArj, who were co-producers on the project due to delay in payments and post-production work. John Abraham reportedly filed 3 criminal complaints against Prernaa and her company KriArj Entertainment on Saturday at the Khar police station.

Earlier, in a notice published in a leading daily, John’s production house had alleged that the “Delay in payments/non-payments (from KriArj), have caused delays in the post-production work after the film’s principal shoot was completed by us in time and on schedule last year.” Now Prernaa has hit back at the actor and stated that no case has been registered against her or any member of her production company.

An official statement has been issued by the spokesperson of Prernaa Arora and her company KriArj Entertainment:

“This in response to the various articles being circulated by JA Entertainment claiming that criminal cases have been filed against Ms. Prerna Arora of KriArj Entertainment. As also clarified by us at numerous times in the past we hereby reconfirm that the allegations made by JA Entertainment are false and frivolous and that it is in fact JA Entertainment who is guilty of various breaches of our understanding with them including infringement of copyright and cheating / fraud which is the sole basis for our filing multiple criminal complaint/s and the copyright infringement suits against JA Entertainment before the Hon’ble Bombay High Court which is due to be listed for hearing on Monday.

In addition to our earlier criminal complaint, a fresh criminal complaint was also filed yesterday by KriArj against JA Entertainment and Mr. John Abraham for piracy/leakage of Film materials including the poster and teaser of the Film as owned by KriArj Entertainment.

As per our knowledge no case has been registered against Prerna Arora or any members of team KriArj by the Khar Police Station and it is apparent that the attempts made by JA Entertainment are nothing but an immature counterblast and an afterthought against KriArj to defame and mentally harass them and to sabotage the release and distribution of the Film by KriArj in spite of being fully aware of KriArj’s rights in the Film as Co-producers, joint owners, and exclusive right holders.

After receiving close to 30 Crores from KriArj as and when demanded by them on a film which was to be made on a budget of Rs 22 Crores. KriArj was never given books of accounts showing the true extent of expenses done on the Film, in spite of having requested for the same. This is just one of the several breaches due to which we have sued JA Ent before the Bombay High Court. We have great respect for the judiciary. As the matter is sub judice we reserve our right to make further statements once matters are decided by Court.”

Soon after John Abraham made it official that his production company JA Entertainment has parted ways with co-producers KriArj Entertainment over material breaches, Prerna told DNA After Hrs, that John did not deliver the film to her on the committed date and “JA Entertainment kept making unreasonable demands for money, which were outside the scope of their initial understanding with us. I’m shocked that they are trying to wriggle out of a legally-binding contract.”

