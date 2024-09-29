Home
Monday, September 30, 2024
Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

Kris Kristofferson, a Rhodes scholar known for his compelling writing and rugged charisma, who rose to fame as a country music icon and prominent Hollywood actor, has passed away.

According to family spokesperson Ebie McFarland, Kristofferson died at his home in Maui, Hawaii, on Saturday. He was 88 years old.

McFarland indicated that Kristofferson passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, though no cause of death was provided.

Career

Beginning in the late 1960s, the native of Brownsville, Texas, penned classic songs like “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down,” “Help Me Make it Through the Night,” “For the Good Times,” and “Me and Bobby McGee.” While Kristofferson was a performer in his own right, many of his songs gained popularity through other artists, including Ray Price’s rendition of “For the Good Times” and Janis Joplin’s powerful version of “Me and Bobby McGee.”

He appeared alongside Ellen Burstyn in Martin Scorsese’s 1974 film “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” starred with Barbra Streisand in the 1976 film “A Star Is Born,” and acted with Wesley Snipes in the 1998 Marvel film “Blade.”

Kris Kristofferson country music

Kristofferson, who could recall William Blake’s works from memory, infused complex folk lyrics about isolation and gentle love into mainstream country music. With his long hair, bell-bottom pants, and Dylan-influenced counterculture songs, he represented a new wave of country songwriters, sharing the scene with figures like Willie Nelson, John Prine, and Tom T. Hall.

Willie Nelson remarked during a 2009 BMI award ceremony honoring Kristofferson that he considered Kristofferson the best living songwriter, emphasizing that every song he wrote became a standard.

Kris Kristofferson: boxer and football player

Kristofferson had a background as a Golden Gloves boxer and football player at university, earned a master’s degree in English from Merton College at Oxford, and declined a teaching position at West Point to pursue a songwriting career in Nashville. In 1966, he took a job as a part-time janitor at Columbia Records’ Music Row studio while Dylan recorded the influential “Blonde on Blonde.”

At times, Kristofferson’s legend seemed almost mythical. often recounted a largely embellished story about how Kristofferson, a former Army pilot, supposedly landed a helicopter on Cash’s lawn to deliver a tape of “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” while holding a beer. Over the years, Kristofferson clarified that although he did land a helicopter at Cash’s place, the Man in Black wasn’t home, the demo was never officially recorded, and he certainly couldn’t fly while holding a beer.

Kris Kristofferson and Johnny Cash

In a 2006 interview with the Associated Press, Kristofferson acknowledged that his career might not have happened without Cash’s support. He shared that shaking Cash’s hand backstage at the Grand Ole Opry while still in the Army was a pivotal moment that made him decide to return to music. He described the experience as electrifying, noting that Cash took him under his wing before recording any of his songs, including Kristofferson’s first record, which won record of the year.

One of Kristofferson’s most frequently recorded songs, “Me and Bobby McGee,” was inspired by a suggestion from Monument Records founder Fred Foster, who had a title in mind that referred to a secretary. Kristofferson later shared that he was inspired to write the lyrics about a couple on the road after watching Fellini’s film “La Strada.”

Janis Joplin, who had a close relationship with Kristofferson, altered the song’s lyrics to feature Bobby McGee as a man and recorded her version just days before her 1970 drug overdose. This rendition became a posthumous No. 1 hit for her.

A successful duet career

Some of Kristofferson’s own recorded hits include “Why Me,” “Loving Her Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do),” “Watch Closely Now,” “Desperados Waiting for a Train,” “A Song I’d Like to Sing,” and “Jesus Was a Capricorn.”

In 1973, he married fellow songwriter Rita Coolidge, and together they enjoyed a successful duet career that garnered them two Grammy Awards. They divorced in 1980.

Kristofferson retired from performing and recording in 2021, making only occasional guest appearances on stage thereafter.

