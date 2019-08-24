Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has the best way to wish his fans a very happy Janmashtami. The actor took to his social media handle to wish all his fans Janmashtami where he shared a photo along with a video with his son Azad celebrating the festive occasion.

On the festive occasion of Janmashtami, Bollywood celebrities are taking to their social media accounts to wish their fans on the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Recently, Aamir Khan also wished his fans a very happy Janmashtami by posting an adorable photo with his son Azad. Followed by the photo he also shared a video with his son Azad for all his fans, in the video we can see that how his son Azad is standing on his back and marking the fully loaded tradition of Dahi Handi.

The father-son duo looked so happy as they enjoy the tradition of Dahi Handi to the fullest and Aamir’s wife Kiran Rao making the video of the duo. Aamir shared the photo with a caption, Wishing everyone a very happy Janmashtami!, and later he posted a video with the caption, #happyjanmashtami.

As we know that Aamir is currently preparing to get into the shoes of his character of the next film Lal Singh Chadda and that’s why we can see him in all-new look with a beard and physically leaner. Several times we have seen Aamir with his children, where to enjoy with them he also becomes childish.

Aamir’s upcoming film Lal Singh Chadda will be the official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump and we all will once again see him portraying a very different role as he continues his legacy of unparalleled acting skills. All the fans of the actor are eagerly waiting to see him create magic on the silver screen once again with a new look and yet another unique role.

The film is written by Atul Kulkarni, directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is expected to hit the screens in 2020 during Christmas. Aamir’s last film was Thugs Of Hindostan which released last year in November.

