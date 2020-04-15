This would not be wrong to say that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was among the most loved drama series on Television. Featuring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel, the show aired from 2013 to 2019 and made a special place in the hearts of the audience. No doubt, a lot of fans got disappointed when the show went off-air. Though Ekta Kapoor also came up with the spin-off of the show Yeh Hai Chahatein, the lead couple Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi still rule many hearts.

It seems Krishna Mukerjee, who played the role of Aliya Bhalla in the show, is missing her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein days as recently, the hottie shared pictures with her costars with Miss You captions. The first photo was with Neena Kulkarni, who played the role of Madhavi Iyer and both of them looked adorable in blue. Later, Krishna also shared a picture with Divyanka Tripathi, where Divyanka is seen hugging Krishna from behind.

Not just this, later Divyanka also reposted Krishna’s Instagram story where she called Krishna- Baby Doll. On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi recently did her digital debut with web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala which made her grab various eyeballs.

Take a look at Krishna Mukherjee’s post—

Both Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are busy spending some quality time with each other amid lockdown. From trying hands in innovative recipes to making gluten-free sweet dish, both Divyanka and Vivek know how to make each other feel special.

