Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor’s and grandmother of Ranbir Kapoor passed away on Monday morning. As per the reports, she took her last breath at around 5 am today. The shocking and saddening news was shared by Krishna Raj Kapoor’s granddaughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Instagram. In a post, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni informed that her grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away. She wrote, “I love you- I will always love you – RIP dadi.”

Talking to the reporters, Krishna Raj Kapoor’s son Randhir Kapoor said, “My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest. Old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise.” 

Live Blog

12:00 (IST)

Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away

Film distributor Raj Bansal shared his condolences to the Kapoor family and prayed for Krishna Raj Kapoor's soul.

11:02 (IST)

Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away

On the death of Krishna Raj Kapoor, actor Soha Ali Khan said, "Krishna ji was an incredible personality full of life and passion and with never a hair out place!"

10:44 (IST)

Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away

Filmmaker Farah Khan said the most beautiful lady of our industry Krishna Raj Kapoor today passed away. Krishna Aunty may you rest in peace.

10:40 (IST)

Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away

Actor Sophie Choudry shared her condolences to the Kapoor and Nanda family and prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

10:27 (IST)

Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away

Bollywood actor Ravin Tandon shared her griefs through a Tweet saying, "An era passes away. May her soul rest in peace."

10:23 (IST)

Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, in a Tweet, said, "May God give immense strength to the whole family."

10:21 (IST)

Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared his condolences on Twitter saying She was one of the most dignified and affectionate ladies that he has met. May her soul rest in peace.

