Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor’s and grandmother of Ranbir Kapoor passed away on Monday morning. As per the reports, she took her last breath at around 5 am today. The shocking and saddening news was shared by Krishna Raj Kapoor’s granddaughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Instagram. In a post, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni informed that her grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away. She wrote, “I love you- I will always love you – RIP dadi.”
Talking to the reporters, Krishna Raj Kapoor’s son Randhir Kapoor said, “My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest. Old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise.”
Film distributor Raj Bansal shared his condolences to the Kapoor family and prayed for Krishna Raj Kapoor's soul.
Just heard the Sad news of #KrishnaRajKapoor s passing away. RIP.— RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) October 1, 2018
On the death of Krishna Raj Kapoor, actor Soha Ali Khan said, "Krishna ji was an incredible personality full of life and passion and with never a hair out place!"
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of #KrishnaRajKapoor The few times I interacted with her were so memorable; she was an incredible personality full of life and passion and with never a hair out place! She will be missed greatly. My deepest condolences to the family.— Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) October 1, 2018
Filmmaker Farah Khan said the most beautiful lady of our industry Krishna Raj Kapoor today passed away. Krishna Aunty may you rest in peace.
Such sad news this morning.. the most beautiful lady of our industry Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away.. my heart goes out to the entire family.. Krishna Aunty may you rest in peace.— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 1, 2018
Actor Sophie Choudry shared her condolences to the Kapoor and Nanda family and prayed for her soul to rest in peace.
Deepest condolences to the Kapoor and Nanda family on the passing of #KrishnaRajKapoor .. Truly one of the most elegant, beautiful ladies ever.. All my love and prayers. May her soul RIP🙏🏼 @chintskap— Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) October 1, 2018
Bollywood actor Ravin Tandon shared her griefs through a Tweet saying, "An era passes away. May her soul rest in peace."
.🕉🙏🏻🕉 Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away,#KrishnaRajKapoor .God give you strength,and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. @chintskap— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 1, 2018
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, in a Tweet, said, "May God give immense strength to the whole family."
Saddened to hear the demise of #KrishnaRajKapoor ji my deepest condolences,— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 1, 2018
May God give immense strength to whole family. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ATYbd8kaYK
Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared his condolences on Twitter saying She was one of the most dignified and affectionate ladies that he has met. May her soul rest in peace.
Deeply saddened to learn about the sad demise of Smt. #KrishnaRajKapoorJi. She was one of the most dignified and affectionate ladies that I met. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Kapoor and Nanda family. Om Shanti.🙏 pic.twitter.com/G4IMSuFbZJ— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 1, 2018