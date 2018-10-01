Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away at 87: Iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor's wife and Ranbir Kapoor's grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday morning. Her son Randhir Kapoor told reporters that she passed away due to Cardiac attack. She was 87-years-old and took her last breath today at around 5 am.

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor’s and grandmother of Ranbir Kapoor passed away on Monday morning. As per the reports, she took her last breath at around 5 am today. The shocking and saddening news was shared by Krishna Raj Kapoor’s granddaughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Instagram. In a post, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni informed that her grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away. She wrote, “I love you- I will always love you – RIP dadi.”

Talking to the reporters, Krishna Raj Kapoor’s son Randhir Kapoor said, “My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest. Old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise.”

Live Blog

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App