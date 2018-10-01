Krishna Raj Kapoor took her last breath at the age of 87 after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 1, Monday morning. Krishna Raj Kapoor has been featured in several family photos. Every now and then, her family members have shared her photos on the social media. Apart from her recent photos, we have compiled a set of unseen photographs of Krishna to remember the most lovable person of cinema industry.

Have a look at Krishna Raj Kapoor's rare and unseen photos

Krishna Raj Kapoor took her last breath on October 1, 2018, at the age of 87 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The sudden demise of Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor has left the entire industry in shock. As soon as they came to know about the sad news, the celebrities started pouring in their condolences for Ranbir-Kareena Kapoor’s grandmother. Krishna Raj was known to be a joyful and most loving person of the cinema industry. Today, she is no more with us and has left the industry behind mourning.

It was during the Christmas brunch when Krishna Raj Kapoor was featured with her family members for the last time. On Monday morning, Riddhima Sahni took to Instagram to share a photo where she wrote that her grandmother will always be missed.

Krishna Raj Kapoor had been a part of several other family photos. These photographs are surely some priceless and precious memory of the Kapoor family.

Apart from these photos, Krishna Raj Kapoor who got married to Raj Kapoor in May 1946, shared a beautiful phase with her family in her younger days. We’ve across with several photographs with a bunch of unseen photographs of Krishna Raj Kapoor with her family members.

Check out some of these photographs

Krishna Raj Kapoor’s grandchildren Kareena, Karisma, Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor are also currently in Mumbai. Krishna and Raj Kapoor had five children — three sons, Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu and Rima.

She was the sister of actors Rajendra Nath, Prem Nath and Narendra Nath. Her sister Uma is married to actor Prem Chopra. Krishna and Raj Kapoor had an arranged marriage at the age of 22 with a 16-year old girl.

Randhir Kapoor has stated in a statement that the last rites will be performed at Chembur crematorium.

