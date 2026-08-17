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Home > Entertainment News > Kriti Kharbanda Calls for Financial Literacy in Schools: “Children Should Be Taught How to Earn, Save and Invest”

Kriti Kharbanda Calls for Financial Literacy in Schools: “Children Should Be Taught How to Earn, Save and Invest”

Emphasising that financial independence begins with awareness and knowledge, Kriti added, “Financial independence doesn’t come from simply deciding, ‘Now I want to become financially independent.’ You first need to understand how the world functions, know how to interpret information and have the confidence to act on it.”

Kriti also revealed that she returned to studying earlier this year and is now actively learning how to manage her finances independently.
Kriti also revealed that she returned to studying earlier this year and is now actively learning how to manage her finances independently.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 17:44 IST

Actor Kriti Kharbanda made a compelling case for introducing financial literacy at the school level while speaking at the recent We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026 in New Delhi.
 
Drawing from her own journey, Kriti spoke about the importance of self-sufficiency and taking ownership of one’s finances. “I’ve always been an advocate of being self-sufficient—as a girl and as a woman. I started earning at 17. If anything, I’ve taken care of my family, and I’m very proud of that,” she said.
 
Kriti also revealed that she returned to studying earlier this year and is now actively learning how to manage her finances independently.
 
“In February this year, I went back to school. I’m currently studying geopolitics and learning how to be financially independent. For the first time in my life, I’m handling my entire portfolio on my own because it’s something I need to do myself,” she shared.
 
Emphasising that financial independence begins with awareness and knowledge, Kriti added, “Financial independence doesn’t come from simply deciding, ‘Now I want to become financially independent.’ You first need to understand how the world functions, know how to interpret information and have the confidence to act on it.”
 
Calling for financial education to become an essential part of the school curriculum, she said, “Just as we speak about menstrual health and overall well-being, children should also be taught how to earn money, save it, invest it and understand how finances work. I think all of this needs to come from school.”
 
Kriti further underlined the importance of regularly reassessing one’s financial decisions instead of following a fixed formula.
 
“People talk about mutual funds and SIPs, and I’m all for them. But you have to keep evolving. No career decision is ever truly long-term, so why should our financial planning be any different?” she concluded.
 
Through her candid reflections, Kriti highlighted how financial literacy can equip young people especially women with the knowledge and confidence to make informed choices and build genuine independence.
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Kriti Kharbanda Calls for Financial Literacy in Schools: “Children Should Be Taught How to Earn, Save and Invest”

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Kriti Kharbanda Calls for Financial Literacy in Schools: “Children Should Be Taught How to Earn, Save and Invest”

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Kriti Kharbanda Calls for Financial Literacy in Schools: “Children Should Be Taught How to Earn, Save and Invest”

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Kriti Kharbanda Calls for Financial Literacy in Schools: “Children Should Be Taught How to Earn, Save and Invest”
Kriti Kharbanda Calls for Financial Literacy in Schools: “Children Should Be Taught How to Earn, Save and Invest”
Kriti Kharbanda Calls for Financial Literacy in Schools: “Children Should Be Taught How to Earn, Save and Invest”
Kriti Kharbanda Calls for Financial Literacy in Schools: “Children Should Be Taught How to Earn, Save and Invest”

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