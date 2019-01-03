Kriti Kharbanda hot photos: The gorgeous lady who is currently enjoying shooting for her upcoming Bollywood movie Housefull 4, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another uber-hot gym photos. The gorgeous lady who made her Bollywood debut with Raaz, set the internet on fire with her gym video that has so far garnered 50k likes.

Kriti Kharbanda hot photos: With over 2.8 million followers on Instagram, Kriti Kharbanda made her Bollywood debut with Raaz: Reboot in 2016. Ever since that, the gorgeous diva is often spotted flaunting her curves and beauty on Instagram in the form of picture and videos. The stunning lady who not only hot but is beautiful at her best, definitely knows how to make her fans stay updated about her personal and professional life. Be it in Indian attire or sexy two-piece, Kharbanda is simply a stunner.

Kriti Kharbanda today i.e. January 3, took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest gym photos. Giving us some serious fitness goals, Kharbanda kick-started 2019 by hitting the gym with enthusiasm. In a grey and black gym attire, Kriti Kharbanda simply slayed her look at she started her work out with arm and gym exercise. Her fitness upload that also featured her gym instructor Sameer Hansari, garnered over 54.4k likes on social media so far. If you missed her gym video, take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Bollywood hottie is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming fourth instalment of Housefull franchise. Apart from the Hindi films, she will also star in Tamil project named Vaan and Kannada movie titled Raana.

