Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda is back to leave her fans mesmerised with her latest video. In the video shared by Kriti, the diva can be seen flaunting her pole dancing skills. As the video continues to take social media by storm, the video has already more than 600K views. Have a look at Kriti Kharbanda's too hot to handle pole dance video here-

With impressive performances in Tollywood as well as Bollywood performances, Actor Kriti Kharbanda is here and she is here to stay. Be it swaying the audience with their on-screen charm to raising temperatures on social media with her sensuous photos and super-hot pole dancing videos, Kriti never leaves a chance to make everyone go gaga over her. As a pleasant surprise for her fans and followers, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share her latest video.

Donning a black sports bra with matching shorts, Kriti is seen making some impressive dance moves on the pole. As she twists and turns with immense stability, effortless ease and oomph, Kriti is giving her competition a run for their money. Before this, actors like Jacqueline Fernandez and Nehha Pendse have incorporated pole dancing into their fitness regimens.

Received over 600K views, the video has taken social media by storm and is going viral in no time. With this, social media users have flooded the comment section with compliments praising Kriti’s hot dance moves and sexy avatar. For the uninitiated, this is not the first time that Kriti has stunned the audience with her pole dancing skills. The video that Kriti had shared before this has already garnered 1,095,335 views on Instagram.

On the professional front, Kriti made her acting debut in Telugu film Boni and later starred in many Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films. The diva took her first step in Bollywood with the film Raaz: Reboot and later starred in films like Guest Inn London, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Veerey Ki Wedding, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. Currently, she is working on the upcoming film Housefull 4.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More