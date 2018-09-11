Kriti Kharbanda, the so-called sequel queen took to Instagram to upload a photo in saree which is winning the hearts all over. The gorgeous diva never misses a chance to blow the minds of her fans with her elegant dressing and styling. This time Kriti wore a saree with all the elegance and grace, have a look.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phirse actor Kriti Kharbanda has yet again created a buzz on social media with her new photo where she is wrapped beautifully in a Lehenga-saree. The girl who is usually seen wearing edgy, trendy and super-chic pieces has surprised her fans as she dazzles beautifully in a pista colour saree. Kriti has a very attractive face with sharp features which blends her beauty suitably for all attires. Being adorable as ever, Kriti is posing with all the grace in these photos. As soon as Kriti shared the photo, her fans could not stop praising her ethereal beauty.

In the photo, the actor is looking exquisite carrying her pista colour netted pallu with all the finesse. Kriti Kharbanda is looking so ravishing in this saree that the fans are asking for more. Keeping the make-up nude, Kriti added the drama to her look with her big gold earrings.

In her post, Kriti mentioned that the tempting saree which she is wearing is designed by ace fashion designer Ritu Kumar and gave the credit for hair and make-up to Heema Dattani. The diva has spell-bound everyone with her ethnic styling. The actor relishes a major following of 2.4 million on Instagram and leaves no stones unturned to catch the eyes of viewers.

Kriti Kharbanda was last seen in the latest sequel of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phirse and will soon be seen in Sajid Khan directorial Housefull 4, which will be the fourth part of the Housefull franchise.

