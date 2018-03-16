Known as one of the most desirable women of the Indian film industry, Kriti Kharbanda has mesmerised her fans in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. Right from her school/ college days, Kriti started featuring in advertisements for brands like Fair and Lovely, Spar and Bhima Jewellers. After being seen on the Spar billboard, Kriti was selected as the female lead for her debut Telugu film Boni. Although the film failed to make any mark at the box office, Kriti proved that she was here to stay and garnered positive reviews from the film critics.

After Boni, Kriti featured in films like Tees Maar, Ala Modalaindi, Mr Nookayya, Prem Adda, Ongole Githa, Om 3D and Googly, that proved to be the turning point in Kharbanda’s career and she emerged as the most sought after actress in Kannada cinema. The diva made her Bollywood debut with the film Raaz Reboot and featured in three films back to back- Guest Inn London, Shaadi Me Zaroor Aana and the recently released Veerey Ki Wedding. Although her Bollywood ventures couldn’t perform upto the expectations at the box office, Kriti became very popular among the youth.

Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Kriti Kharbanda:

Kriti Kharbanda strikes a beautiful pose at the red carpet.
Kriti Kharbanda looks like a regal princess in Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga.
Kriti Kharbanda mesmerises her fans with her super hot looks.
Kriti Kharbanda looks gorgeous in a pristine white gown.
Kriti Kharbanda turns up the temperatures in a super hot photoshoot.
The next gen star Kriti Kharbanda looks all ready to hit the runway.
Bold and beautiful Kriti Kharbanda looks adorable in her casual look.
Kriti Kharbanda strikes a pose at an adventure park.
Kriti Kharbanda goes all white for a fun casual look.
Super cute Kriti Kharbanda cuddles with her funny best friend.
Kriti Kharbanda looks stellar in a denim overall.
Oh-so-hot Kriti Kharbanda sizzles in a peach jumpsuit.
Kriti Kharbanda looks breathtaking in this royal shot.
Kriti Kharbanda strikes a fun pose on top of a jeep.
Kriti Kharbanda steals hearts with her adorable look.

🦋

Mornings like these! 😍😍😍 #puchkilove #bengaluru

A closer look @heemadattani 's magic! Muahhhh! #shaadimeinzarooraana ❤️❤️

There's no where else I'd rather be ! 😋😋

Posing pretty! 😋❤️

❤️❤️ #happiness #shootlife

Main toh #supergirl !! #onset #superheroinemode #shootlife #behindthescenes #dalapathy

#throwback @instrogrammer ❤️❤️

