Known to charm the audiences with her spectacular acting skills, beautiful smile and super hot persona, Kriti Kharbanda has featured in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. The diva made her acting debut in Telugu film Boni and has featured four Bollywood films till now- Raaz Reboot, Guest Inn London, Shaadi Me Zaroor Aana and Veerey Ki Wedding. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Kriti Kharbanda that will make you her fan right away.

Known as one of the most desirable women of the Indian film industry, Kriti Kharbanda has mesmerised her fans in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. Right from her school/ college days, Kriti started featuring in advertisements for brands like Fair and Lovely, Spar and Bhima Jewellers. After being seen on the Spar billboard, Kriti was selected as the female lead for her debut Telugu film Boni. Although the film failed to make any mark at the box office, Kriti proved that she was here to stay and garnered positive reviews from the film critics.

After Boni, Kriti featured in films like Tees Maar, Ala Modalaindi, Mr Nookayya, Prem Adda, Ongole Githa, Om 3D and Googly, that proved to be the turning point in Kharbanda’s career and she emerged as the most sought after actress in Kannada cinema. The diva made her Bollywood debut with the film Raaz Reboot and featured in three films back to back- Guest Inn London, Shaadi Me Zaroor Aana and the recently released Veerey Ki Wedding. Although her Bollywood ventures couldn’t perform upto the expectations at the box office, Kriti became very popular among the youth.

🦋 A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on Feb 7, 2018 at 10:40pm PST

Posing pretty! 😋❤️ A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on Sep 23, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

❤️❤️ #happiness #shootlife A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

#throwback @instrogrammer ❤️❤️ A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on Jul 16, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

