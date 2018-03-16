Known as one of the most desirable women of the Indian film industry, Kriti Kharbanda has mesmerised her fans in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. Right from her school/ college days, Kriti started featuring in advertisements for brands like Fair and Lovely, Spar and Bhima Jewellers. After being seen on the Spar billboard, Kriti was selected as the female lead for her debut Telugu film Boni. Although the film failed to make any mark at the box office, Kriti proved that she was here to stay and garnered positive reviews from the film critics.
After Boni, Kriti featured in films like Tees Maar, Ala Modalaindi, Mr Nookayya, Prem Adda, Ongole Githa, Om 3D and Googly, that proved to be the turning point in Kharbanda’s career and she emerged as the most sought after actress in Kannada cinema. The diva made her Bollywood debut with the film Raaz Reboot and featured in three films back to back- Guest Inn London, Shaadi Me Zaroor Aana and the recently released Veerey Ki Wedding. Although her Bollywood ventures couldn’t perform upto the expectations at the box office, Kriti became very popular among the youth.
Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Kriti Kharbanda:
Thank you @ajaypatilphotography !! ❤️❤️ @Regrann from @ajaypatilphotography – @kriti.kharbanda . . Outfit – @labeld Shoes – @tresmode Styled by – @anishagandhi3 @rochelledsa . . #Ajaypatilphotography #feminabeautyawards #feminabeautyawards2018 #feminabeautyawards18 #femina #bollywoodactress #indianactress #bollywood #style #fashion #beauty #backless #backlessdress #backlessgown #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #indianfashion #celebstyle #celebrityfashion #indianstyle #redcarpet #awards #kritikharbanda #labeld #nykaafeminabeautyawards
Also Read: Mira Rajput Kapoor photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Mira Rajput Kapoor