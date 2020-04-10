Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda reveals about her coronavirus scare, says she was paranoid for the first three days.

When it comes to being talented and smart, how can anyone miss out on Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Kriti Kharbanda opened up about her coronavirus scare. She revealed that everything started when she returned her home in Mumbai after taking an international flight. She revealed that she developed that fear that she has contracted the virus.

She revealed that she consulted the doctor but till then the test kits were not available in India and since she had no fever, the doctor advised her to stay at home and distance herself from everyone. Further, he also advised her to keep a check on her symptoms. The hottie than revealed that for the first three days, she was paranoid.

Kriti Kharbanda also added that she is living with her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat during this lockdown and both of them are having fun with each other. From playing board games to spending time with other, Pulkit shifted to Kriti’s place to make her feel good. Kriti further added that she can’t imagine how other couples are managing their time during this lockdown.

Talking about their relationship, both of them featured together in comedy-drama film Pagalpanti and started dating each other last year. Further, Kriti Kharbanda was the one who disclosed her relationship and revealed that she first wanted to tell her parents. Kriti admitted saying that yes she is dating Pulkit Samrat and both of them are in their happy place.

