Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana fame Kriti Kharbanda’s latest photoshoot for Femina magazine is too hot to handle! Her funky makeup and sexy expressions will make you drool! Kriti Kharbanda is one of the new leading ladies of Bollywood after she featured in Bollywood films like Raaz: Reboot, Guest In London, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Karwaan, Veerey Ki Wedding, and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, among many others.

Kriti Kharbanda is one of the most stunning actresses and is also known for her work in Telugu and Kannada film industries as well. She has delivered hits like Boni, Ala Modalaindi, Mr Nookayya, Tirupati Express, among many others. Kriti Kharbanda enjoys a massive fan following on social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, among others and the diva has more than 2.9 million followers on her Instagram account! Kriti Kharbanda has many Bollywood films in her kitty such as Housefull 4 which stars Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, among others.

kriti will also be seen in Kannada film Raana and Tamil film Vaan this year! Kriti Kharbanda’s performance in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana was highly applauded by fans as well as critics.

