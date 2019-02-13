Raaz: Reboot star Kriti Kharbanda is known for a perfect combination of attractive face and graceful looks. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram to upload pictures from her shoot. Kriti dazzles in a light feathery gown which is looking outstanding on her. With her stubborn spirit and bold looks, the actor again captures the heart of many through her photos, have a look.

Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda is one of the hottest divas who continuously keeps her fans engaged with her latest uploads on social media. Following the same trend, the actor uploaded a ravishing picture on her official Instagram handle. In the photo, the diva looks captivating dolled up in a light pink shade feather gown. The most alluring part about her photoshoot is her hidden attribute of showcasing her stubborn spirit. With messy hairdo and nude makeup, the actor kills the Internet by flaunting her glamour. The actor has further captioned the image very impressively, which has garnered a massive like and comments in just a few hours. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps entertaining them with her professional and personal upgrades.

Talking about her future projects the actor will be seen in a Farhad Samji comedy film Housefull 4 which will hit the silver screens this Diwali 2019 under the banner name of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. She will be filming opposite co-stars Ritesh Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hedge. Producer of the film Nadiadwala, further claimed that the movie will be one of the highest budgeted Indian comedy films. Kriti will also be seen in Tamil movie Vaan and Kannada movie Raana in the upcoming year. If we closely observe, Kriti is best known for her performance in Telugu and Kannada films, and did her Bollywood debut lately in the year 2016 with the thriller movie Raaz: Reboot which actually brought her to limelight.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More