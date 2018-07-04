Kriti Kharbanda has predominantly starred in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies. She made her Bollywood debut with Raaz: Reboot starring opposite to Emraan Hashmi. She is currently bracing for her latest release Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se in which she plays the love interest of Bobby Deol.

The 27-year-old actress is all set to sizzle audience with her dancing moves in Housefull 4

The fourth film in the hit Bollywood franchise Housefull is currently under production and is scheduled to hit the big screen on October 25, 2019. However, if not the film, one of the actresses in the film have already created a buzz about the comedy film. Kriti Kharbanda uploaded a scintillating picture of her on social media in which she can be seen performing pole dance has sent the fans into a frenzy.

The 27-year-old stunning model-turned-actress took to her Instagram account and posted a still from her pole dancing practice which she was supposedly doing for a song in the upcoming film Housefull 4. However, according to the caption posted by Kriti Kharbanda, she has taken up pole dancing to stay fit.

The trend of pole dancing was started by Bollywood’s original item girl Malaika Arora in 2002 film Kaante. It has been taken up by several actresses since then but it was Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez who recently brought the dance form to the fore with their heart-stopping performances.

Bollywood Life recently conducted a poll asking readers which Bollywood actress looked the hottest doing a pole dance and Deepika Padukone edged out Jacqueline by a thin margin for her performance on song Lovely in film Happy New Year.

Malaika Arora came at number three for her pole dance in Maahi Ve song from Kaante while Sunny Leone, Sonal Chauhan and Zareen Khan followed the next in the poll results.

