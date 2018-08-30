Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda is unleashing her easy-going look in the latest post. Kriti has been flaunting her summer chic look since the start of the season and we still can't get enough of her. This time Kriti has played with her own version of denim on denim outfit and we are totalling loving it. The winning part of the look is in the neutral palette of colours used by her.

Bollywood beauty Kriti Kharbanda never fails to impress her fans with her unique style statement. Kriti is usually seen wearing edgy, trendy and super-chic pieces and this time too, she is flaunting her own version of denim on denim look. Denim is always the most – functional, cool and comfy outfit for all and this version of Kriti’s all denim look is giving us major outfit goals!

Kriti too, being a denim loyalist, went with the trend but paired two different shades of denim together. She is carrying a light shaded ruffle top with a dark blue shaded flared pair of jeans. The flared pair of jeans is not only contrasting the upper wear but is also flaunting the curves of the beauty.

To add a little drama to this otherwise monochrome outfit, Kriti is wearing a metallic footwear giving the attire a sexy edge. The simple yet elegant pose stricken by the Bollywood beauty Kriti is making the photo even more attractive and easy going.

Apparently, this is one of her promotional outfits for Yamla Pagla Deewana Phirse as she has mentioned its hashtag in the caption. On the work front, Kriti is all set for the release of her upcoming movie Yamla Pagla Deewana Phirse which is slated for tomorrow.

