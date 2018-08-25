Item songs may have become more visceral lately but there is only a certain limit till where it can be exercised. Asking a 10-11 year old kid to perform on a soundtrack which is already negatory in nature is nauseating. Add a string of immodest dance moves to it and it becomes outright disgusting.

Kriti Sanon shared a video on her Instagram which has not gone down well with many

There is no fine line that separates grace and absurdity. The difference between the two is clear as the day. However, it appears like many have lost grip of that difference in the cut-throat race to glory and fame. Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon recently wooed the audience with her raunchy dance moves in the item song ‘Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe’ for upcoming Hindi film ‘Stree’ but what she did after that has apparently not gone down well with many.

Promoting a film ahead of its release is an undeniable cog in the wheel and every entity involved in the said film leaves no stone unturned to raise intrigue among the audience. Kriti Sanon may not be an integral part of Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree, nonetheless, she is doing her bit for the item song she has performed in.

On Friday, Sanon shared a video of child artist Kavya giving a run for her money to Sanon in a ditto performance on Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe. Now, Kavya may be a terrific dancer but her performance on this song is wrong on so many levels.

Item songs may have become more visceral lately but there is only a certain limit till where it can be exercised. Asking a 10-11 year old kid to perform on a soundtrack which is already negatory in nature is nauseating. Add a string of immodest dance moves to it and it becomes outright disgusting.

It is not just about one dance. In the digital age where information spreads at the speed of light and trends develop faster than anything, a child dancing on lewd item songs is alarming.

It might be Kavya dancing today and it can be another one dancing tomorrow. Add popularisation to this new phenomenon, which ‘likes and shares’-driven actors are endorsing, and it can become a global sensation. Next you know that even a younger child is dancing on more lewd and obscene songs in a bid to taste the much-coveted glory and fame.

Hence, the wise and old celebrities must look beyond their personal gains and exercise caution before putting such frenetic posts on their social media accounts because it is not them but the entire generations at risk.

