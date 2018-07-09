Kriti Sanon is excited to work with the power-packed team of Housefull. Heropanti star was noted saying that she is privileged to work with Akshay Kumar. The actor wants to see the fun actors have off-camera on the sets of Housefull 4. The movie will hit the theatres on October 26, 2019.

Raabta star Kriti Sanon is all set to entertain us with her upcoming movie Housefull 4. The actor who was last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi is excited to work with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and the director of the movie Sajid Khan. The Bollywood diva is eager to know about the fun off-camera they have behind the cameras. Heropanti star feels privileged to be a part of Housefull franchise. She was noted saying that every time she has met Sajid, he has told her that she will have a blast on the sets of Housefull. The actress is looking forward to work with Gold star Akshay Kumar. The shoot of the movie will kick start next week in London.

In the meanwhile, Kriti Sanon has wrapped up the shooting of Arjun Patiala starring Diljit Dosanjh. Ritesh Shah’s movie also stars FukreY actors Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma. Rohit Jugraj directorial will hit the theatres on September 13, this year. Made under the banners of T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Kriti will be seen essaying the role of a journalist in the movie. Dolly Ki Doli star Varun Sharma took to his official Twitter account to share the photo of Arjun Patiala team which had Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Leone, Varun Sharma and the rest team of the movie.

Kriti Sanon will also make a special appearance in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank. Produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, Kalank will star Bollywood actors like Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Kunal Khemu and Hiten Tejwani.

