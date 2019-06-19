After the success of Luka Chuppi alongside Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has announced her next film with Raees director Rahul Dholakia. Kriti Sanon will play a media professional in the female-centric thriller film.

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is on a hit run at the silver screens. With her charming looks, impressive dance moves and relatable characters, the actor has managed to carve a space for herself in the Bollywood industry. As she gears up for her upcoming film Arjun Patiala alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma, Kriti has announced her next film. For her next, Kriti is collaborating with Raees director Rahul Dholakia and will play a media professional in the female centric thriller film.

Speaking about the film, Kriti said to a news portal that she has been waiting for the right female-driven film and this film connected with her as it has all elements of a commercial film. The film is an entertainer with a powerful core idea without being preachy. She added that she will play a media professional in the film and the research has already started. Co-produced with Azure Entertainment, the film will go on floors in August and will be shot in a single schedule.

On roping in Kriti Sanon for the film, Raees director Rahul Dholakia said that Azure pitched him the idea and they all felt that this is an exciting and real-time thriller format. The film has a great script and Kriti fits the bill perfectly. Reports say that the makers of the film are planning to release the film in 2020.

IT'S OFFICIAL… Kriti Sanon to to play the lead protagonist in #Raees director Rahul Dholakia's new film [not titled yet]… Will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule from Aug 2019… Written by Bilal Siddiqi… Produced by Sunir Kheterpal… Rahul is co-producing also. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2019

Along with Arjun Patiala and the untitled film, Kriti Sanon will also be seen in upcoming films like Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and multi-starrer Housefull 4.

