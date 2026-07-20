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Home > Entertainment News > Kriti Sanon Bonds With MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva At Lord’s Amid Kabir Bahia Dating Buzz; Viral Photos Melt Hearts

Kriti Sanon Bonds With MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva At Lord’s Amid Kabir Bahia Dating Buzz; Viral Photos Melt Hearts

Kriti Sanon's sweet interaction with MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva during the India vs England ODI at Lord's has gone viral. The actor, who attended the match with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, won hearts with her candid exchange with the 11-year-old as celebrity sightings from the iconic venue dominated social media.

Kriti Sanon Bonds With MS Dhoni's Daughter (Photo: X)
Kriti Sanon Bonds With MS Dhoni's Daughter (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 13:46 IST

Actor Kriti Sanon became one of the biggest talking points from the India vs England third ODI at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, not just because she attended the match with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, but for her adorable interaction with MS Dhoni’s daughter, Ziva. Photos and videos circulating on social media show Kriti chatting, smiling and laughing with 11-year-old Ziva from the stands. Their easy camaraderie quickly caught fans’ attention, with many calling it one of the most wholesome moments of the star-studded sporting event.

Dressed in an elegant all-black ensemble, Kriti appeared completely engrossed in the match while occasionally sharing light-hearted conversations with Ziva, who was seated nearby.

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Celebrity-Filled Stands at Lord’s

The third ODI turned into a celebrity affair with several well-known names in attendance. Former India captain MS Dhoni watched the match alongside wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva. Actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan were also spotted at the historic venue, with Saif accompanied by his son Taimur Ali Khan.

Videos of the celebrity section, featuring Dhoni’s family, Kriti, Kabir Bahia and other guests, have been widely shared across social media platforms.

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia Continue to Fuel Dating Speculation

Kriti’s appearance with businessman Kabir Bahia once again reignited speculation about their relationship. The two were previously seen together during the India vs England match at Edgbaston in Birmingham, where photos of them watching the game together went viral.

Dating rumours have surrounded the pair for several months, intensifying after Kabir was spotted at Kriti’s birthday celebrations and later attended her sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding to singer Stebin Ben. While neither Kriti nor Kabir has publicly addressed the speculation, their repeated public appearances continue to spark curiosity among fans.

Who Is Ziva Dhoni?

Born in February 2015, Ziva Dhoni is the daughter of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni. Despite her young age, she enjoys a massive fan following and frequently grabs headlines for her appearances with her parents at cricket matches and public events. Her cheerful personality and adorable interactions often make her one of the most photographed celebrity children in the country.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Tere Ishk Mein and has several high-profile projects in the pipeline, while her personal life continues to remain under the spotlight.

ALSO READ: Apoorva Mukhija To Enter Lock Upp Season 2? Wildcard Rumours Go Viral; Fans Say ‘The Rebel Kid Is Coming’

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Kriti Sanon Bonds With MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva At Lord’s Amid Kabir Bahia Dating Buzz; Viral Photos Melt Hearts
Tags: kriti sanonMS Dhoni daughterZiva Dhoni

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Kriti Sanon Bonds With MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva At Lord’s Amid Kabir Bahia Dating Buzz; Viral Photos Melt Hearts

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Kriti Sanon Bonds With MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva At Lord’s Amid Kabir Bahia Dating Buzz; Viral Photos Melt Hearts

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Kriti Sanon Bonds With MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva At Lord’s Amid Kabir Bahia Dating Buzz; Viral Photos Melt Hearts
Kriti Sanon Bonds With MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva At Lord’s Amid Kabir Bahia Dating Buzz; Viral Photos Melt Hearts
Kriti Sanon Bonds With MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva At Lord’s Amid Kabir Bahia Dating Buzz; Viral Photos Melt Hearts
Kriti Sanon Bonds With MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva At Lord’s Amid Kabir Bahia Dating Buzz; Viral Photos Melt Hearts

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