Luka Chuppi actor Kriti Sanon who is basking success on her film, recently set the stage on fire with her dance moves at an award function while performing on her chartbuster songs. The actor performed a special number Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe, Luka Chuppi's Coca Cola Tu, Mein Tera boyfriend from Raabta, Sweety Tera drama from Bareilly Ki Barfi and poster 'lagwado' also from Luka Chuppi.

Earlier in the day, Kriti Sanon took to her social media to share a glimpse of her live performance. Later, she posted a live video. With Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon successfully hits the platinum mark as her 2019’s first release and the first film to surpass the Rs 75 crore mark. She essays the role of Rashmi who is a perfect combination of a small-town girl with modern thinking. Kriti Sanon has been raking in an immense appreciation to pull off the role with ease.

Luka Chuppi has marked Kriti Sanon’s highest opener ever as a solo female lead. On receiving a massive response, the actor is overwhelmed with the kind of response the film has been garnering. The actor is busy is presently, is on a hectic schedule for her upcoming next in Karjat.

Kriti Sanon has been treating the audience with varied characters giving a testimony of her versatility. Marking her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

Based on a romantic comedy, Luka Chuppi revolves around a live-in-relationship. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Atul Srivastava and others. Giving a detailed box- office collection, Luka Chuppi is maintaining a stronghold at the box- office. It has a marginal growth. It crosses Rs 85 crores. Compiling the week 3, Taran Adarsh writes that on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday collected 1.62 crores, 2.25 crores, 3.40 crores,1.33 crores, 1.35 crores, respectively. This made the total at Rs 85.19 crore.

Kriti Sanon was born and raised in New Delhi. She pursued an engineering degree from the Jaypee Institute of Information Technology. Later, she briefly worked as a model. She made her acting debut with the Telugu psychological thriller Nenokkadine in 2014. Her first Hindi film release in Sabbir Khan’s action film Heropanti in 2014. For this, she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut

