Kriti Sanon hot photos: Kirti Sanon seems enjoying her time to the fullest with her family in the Maldives. In her recent uploads, she is looking ravishing in a purple beach dress which is suiting her well. The Internet sensation has about 15.7 million followers on Instagram and never leaves a chance of amusing her fans with her hot updates.

Kriti Sanon hot photos: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is predominantly known for her roles in Hindi films. The diva made her acting debut with the movie Telugu psychological thriller–r 1: Nenokkadine in the year 2014 and her first Hindi film in Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti in the same year for which she was rewarded with Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Recently the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share photos of her vacations.

It seems the diva is enjoying her time to the fullest with her family in the Maldives. In the photos, she is looking alluring wearing a white and purple tube dress which is suiting her from every angle. She has complemented her outfit with aviator sunglasses which is giving her a smart look. The diva masters the talent of updating her fans with professional and personal upgrades on social media. The actor has done many films but some of her commercially hit films are–Dilwale, which was the highest grossing film and Bareilly Ki Barfi. The beauty has also tried her hands in music videos like–Chal Wahan Jaate Hain in 2015 and Paas Aao in 2017 which garnered millions of views on YouTube. The Internet sensation has about 15.7 million followers on Instagram and never miss a chance of surprising her fans with her hot updates.

