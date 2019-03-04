Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon is the latest talk-of-the-town. The diva is currently receiving applauds for her splendid performance in her recent release Luka Chuppi. Along with her co-star Kartik Aaryan, she made it one of the cutest romcom stories. Well, to thank the almighty for his blessings, Kriti Sanon visited a Shiv temple in the suburbs of Mumbai to express her gratitude.

Opening on a high note with 8.01 crores, the actress visited delivered her highest opener film. Amidst her busy schedule, Kriti visited Shiv Mandir in Santacruz to thank God for showering her with love from the audience.

Riding high on the success of her recent film Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon has been garnering love and appreciation for her broad-minded and quirky character Rashmi. Earlier than this, Kriti has featured in other Bollywood films too but this turned out to be the best performance of her.

A per the reports, the actress even visited Cinema halls to gauge the reactions of the audience as well sold tickets at the theater herself, surprising her fans with her sweet gesture. The actress has carved a place for herself with strong characters delivering remarkable performances there by winning the hearts of the audience.

Beginning the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon is all set to offer a plethora of diverse characters this year with her films hailing from different genres. While Luka Chuppi is already gaining appreciation, Kriti Sanon will now be moving forward with Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

