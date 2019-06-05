Kriti Sanon Fitness, Workout, Training, Diet Schedule and Routine: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has a figure to die for and we get you all the secrets of her toned figure and hot body here!

Kriti Sanon Fitness, Workout, Training, Diet Schedule and Routine: The ever so gorgeous Kriti Sanon who predominantly appears in Hindi films started her acting career with Telugu psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine as Sameera. And since then she has come a long way be it her Bollywood debut film Heropanti with Tiger Shroff to the Karan Johar-directed Kalank with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Sonakshi Sinha. Kriti Sanon surely has achieved a lot in her five year long acting career!

Seeing Kriti Sanon’s Instagram profile, we get to see how the Luka Chuppi star updates her fans with her day-to-day activities, be it her gym routine or her upcoming movies and songs, Kriti Sanon never ceases to amaze us! Well without any further delay let’s get going and see how the diva keeps herself fit and oh-so curvaceous!

Kriti Sanon Fitness

Model-turned-actress Kriti Sanon is blessed with natural beauty and those to-die-for curves! Well, if you are wondering what the actress does to maintain her beautiful visage and her lean and fit body, read on!

Weight Training

The diva undertakes weight training three to four times every week. She believes that by doing weight training her body will be in shape!

Yoga and Pranayam

Kriti says she doesn’t do cardio as she loses weight rather too quickly, therefore she chooses another method to keep her body toned – Yoga! which helps her to stay fit.

Kickboxing

The diva loves to kickbox. Kriti says it keeps her agile and is excellent for balance. Since she loses weight drastically via cardio, which, in turn, makes her cheeks hollow Kriti prefers kickboxing. Take that, Ong Bak!

Salsa

Who doesn’t like to dance? Well, Kriti loves to, and according to her, it helps her lose weight in a fun way, without the hard work of sweating it out with no rhythm.

Kriti Sanon Workout

Kriti Sanon is an all-rounder and every time she appears on-screen, she leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans. Apart from dazzling with her fashion game, the actor pays attention to her fitness. Starting from taking care of her skin to working on her body, the diva makes sure to always give major fitness goals to her fans. The actor believes in putting on lean muscle than losing weight. She somehow believes that gaining muscle is more difficult than losing fat. She mainly concentrates on weight training and strongly believes that in order to lose weight, both weight training and cardio should go hand in hand.

Though the actor is blessed with toned legs and balanced torso, she leaves no chance of hitting the gym and refreshing herself physically as well as mentally. She also believes in switching workouts so that staying fit is not an austere, well, exercise, as it doesn’t let you get bored with your workout routine and also helps in building up stamina. By practicing in what she believes, she mixes up her gym with Pilates.

Moreover, Kriti Sanon also suggests that having a good trainer is one of the most important aspects in maintaining your body as only the trainer can guide you with the exercises which can suit your body type. Apart from gymming, Kriti is also pro in dancing and believes that dancing is a great form of workout. She loves dancing and she has also added it in her workout routine 2- 3 times a week.

During intense workouts for her films, Kriti Sanon does the workout twice a day and includes weight training, Cardio for 45 minutes and Pilates. During normal days, the actor prefers weight training with Pilates.

Kriti Sanon Training

Fans keep wondering how Kriti manages to keep and maintain such a sexy figure and we get you all the details about her workout and training. The diva loves weight training and her workout training is incomplete without weight training. To add to her workout and training, Kriti Sanon also dances for about 2-3 hours which helps her with the gym training. Kriti believes that balance, flexibility, and balance are the core components of proper training. Kriti Sanon believes that even dancing for long hours is a very good workout process and best for training. Kriti Sanon is a fitness freak and has a body to die for!

Kriti Sanon Diet

Diet is the most essential thing which one should take care during workouts. Not only the diets but the gaps that one maintains between meals also matter. Kriti Sanon is very particular when it comes to following diets. She makes sure to eat small meals every 2 to 2.5 hours. Kriti Sanon normally prefers dal, roti, and rice in her normal routine. Some days she also prefers having boiled rice with chicken curry or a simple dal with vegetables. The day when the actor feels heavy or overstuffed, she favours soups, salads, and sandwiches.

Kriti Sanon also keeps a box full of nuts in her car. Whenever she feels hungry in between work and meetings, she prefers chomping down on them. In order to make herself more energetic, she also eats dates and bananas as they give her instant energy. Talking about her protein intake, she normally has a protein shake after her workout. Sometimes she also includes spinach, green apple, amla, lime, mint cucumber and bottle gourd in her diet.

Kriti Sanon figure measurements

The 28-year-old actor Kriti Sanon is a social media sensation with more than 20 million followers on Instagram! From working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale to India’s crush – Kartik Aaryan in Luka Chuppi to starting her career with Mahesh Babu. Kriti is a star and she knows it! Here are some interesting details about Kriti Sanon we bet you wanted to know!

Height – 5’9″

Weight – 56 kg

Eyes – brown

Figure – 33-27-34

Bra size – 33B

Waist size – 27 inches

Hip size – 34 inches

The model-cum-actress even dated Sushant Singh Rajput in her early days and in Koffee with Karan made it offcial that the sweethearts broke up!

She is a trained Kathak dancer and her childhood crush is none other than Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan.

Kriti Sanon Routine

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon’s regular gym routine and training is the secret of her sexy and toned body and figure which is to die for! Her fitness regime lies in her workout routine which clearly explains why she has such a tempting and fit body. Kriti Sanon loves Pilates more and the diva does Pilates four-five times a week for an hour each, which makes her body so flexible. Second, comes Yoga which is also very necessary to maintain that sexy body and also a calm mind. Kriti does Yoga 2-three times a week. Kriti, in an interview, revealed that her trainer makes sure that she never misses her gym routine ever. Kriti Sanon also revealed that she ensures that she does not miss pumping and flexing at the gym. Kriti Sanon’s gym routine is difficult but it will surely make you sexy and fit!

