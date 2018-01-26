Bareilly Ki Barfi star Kriti Sanon has gifted herself a brand new Audi Q7 worth Rs 1 crore. The automobile company announced the good news on their official Twitter handle and captioned, "Lean, mean, good-looking machine. Vanity vans be gone.” @kritisanon welcoming you to the family. #AudiQ7." Expressing her excitement, the Bollywood diva said that this purchase definitely ticks off one of the items in her wish list.

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon is now a proud owner of a brand new Audi Q7 car worth Rs. 1 crore. Talking about her new purchase, Kriti said, “I am very excited to own this beautiful machine and I love taking it out for a spin. I am an admirer of the Audi Q7 and love its comfort, space and drivability. This definitely ticks off one of the items in my wish list.” The official Twitter handle of the automobile company shared an image of Kriti standing beside her new car and captioned, “Lean, mean, good-looking machine. Vanity vans be gone.” @kritisanon welcoming you to the family. #AudiQ7

Audi Q7 car features a powerful 3.0 litre TDI engine that churns out 183kW (249hp) and 600 Nm of torque effectively accelerating 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.1 seconds. Earlier, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor had recounted how she learned to drive during her college days. She had revealed, “It was college first year. I had got my learner’s license and that was the first day I was driving a car. It was exciting for me because before that I only tried my hand at cars of the motor school during my driving classes. My dad was sitting next to me and he was anxious from the beginning. I had to take a U-turn and because of the steering issue, my dad panicked and I panicked even more, and I banged the car into the divider. I think girls shouldn’t take their dads on their first ever drive.”

She added, “I want to mention that post that accident, I never met with any accident, touchwood.” After delivering a box office hit with Bareilly Ki Barfi opposite Ayushmann Khurana and Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon is all set to share the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Arjun Patiala. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 13th, 2018.