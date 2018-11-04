Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon stole the heart of her fans on Saturday when she posted an elegant picture on Instagram celebrating the grand festival of Diwali. The stunning actress was wearing a lime green saree and was embellished with classy jewellery.

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon stole the heart of her fans on Saturday when she posted an elegant picture on Instagram celebrating the grand festival of Diwali. The stunning actress was wearing a lime green saree and was embellished with classy jewellery. She looked ever-stunning in the picture and her overall slaying look garnered more than half a million likes in a matter of few hours.

The Dilwale actor was looking gracious in a fresh green tonal lehenga which she donned in her pre-Diwali celebrations. The outfit was designed by Anushree Reddy while she was overall manouvered by Sukriti Grover. Miss Sanon hair styling was executed by Aasif Ahmed and her make up touches were provided by Adrian Jacob.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BpuoXYxAsIW/

Kriti Sanon keeps uploading a variety of her pictures on her official Instagram handle. From private parties to photoshoots and from movie sets to personal candids, she does not refrain from giving a glimpse of her life to her fans. The massively adored actress has over 14 million followers on Instagram who follow each and every movement of her.

Before the pre-Diwali picture, she posted a picture with her close friends where she looked adorable with her tight knit group. However, after the Diwali pictue, she shared a photo of her with Bollywood hearththrob Siddharth Malhotra and the duo looked adorable together.

Here are our top picks from her Instagram handle:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BplcHheh6tn/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BpcaClih7Jv/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Boq8Thbhz5T/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BogSvHiBWce/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bns7n22B4yI/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PkgStlsVaqw

