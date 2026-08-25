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Home > Entertainment News > Kriti Sanon Hits Back After Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Her Rakhi Ad; What Sparked The Feud: ‘Stop Telling Women…’

Kriti Sanon Hits Back After Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Her Rakhi Ad; What Sparked The Feud: ‘Stop Telling Women…’

Kriti Sanon has responded to the backlash over her Raksha Bandhan jewellery ad after Kangana Ranaut questioned the actress’ outfit. The controversy has now turned into a wider debate over women, fashion and who gets to decide what is “appropriate” during festivals.

Kriti Sanon (Photo:X)
Kriti Sanon (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-08-25 15:42 IST

What began as criticism of a festive advertisement has now become a debate about women, clothing and tradition. Kriti Sanon found herself at the centre of a social media storm after appearing in a Raksha Bandhan campaign for jewellery brand GIVA. The ad shows the actress in an ivory bralette-style blouse paired with a cape and draped skirt, presenting a contemporary take on the festival. Some viewers questioned the styling and argued that it did not fit the traditional mood of Raksha Bandhan.

Kangana Ranaut subsequently joined the criticism, questioning why a woman would choose such an outfit to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. She described the advertisement as “intentionally creepy” in an Instagram Story.

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Kriti Sanon Says Festivals Are About More Than Clothes

Kriti has now responded to the criticism, making it clear that she does not believe a woman’s clothing should determine how seriously she takes a tradition. In her Instagram post, the actress said the essence of festivals lies in the emotions and meaning attached to traditions rather than the clothes worn to celebrate them.

She also spoke about her own Raksha Bandhan tradition, revealing that she and her sister Nupur Sanon tie rakhis to each other. For Kriti, the festival is ultimately about protection, love and wishing for each other’s wellbeing. She extended that sentiment to her dogs too, describing them as part of the family.

‘When Will We Stop Telling Women What To Wear?’

Kriti’s response then moved beyond the advertisement itself. Questioning the constant scrutiny of women’s clothing, she argued that fashion and ethnic wear have evolved, but women are still often judged through what they wear. Her larger point was that culture cannot be reduced to a neckline or a particular style of clothing.

Kriti Sanon Hits Back After Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Her Rakhi Ad; What Sparked The Feud: ‘Stop Telling Women…’

The debate has since divided social media. While some users criticised the ad’s styling and its use of a pet in the Raksha Bandhan campaign, others defended Kriti and argued that a contemporary interpretation of a festival does not automatically diminish its meaning.

Why The Kriti Sanon-Kangana Ranaut Row Has Sparked Debate

The controversy has become bigger than one advertisement. At its heart is an old question: Can traditional festivals evolve with changing fashion and lifestyles, or should brands stick to familiar cultural visuals?

For Kriti, the answer appears to lie in separating a woman’s outfit from her relationship with tradition. And that is precisely why this particular Raksha Bandhan ad has become such a talking point.

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Kriti Sanon Hits Back After Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Her Rakhi Ad; What Sparked The Feud: ‘Stop Telling Women…’
Tags: GIVAKangana Ranautkriti sanonRakhi Adraksha bandhan

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Kriti Sanon Hits Back After Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Her Rakhi Ad; What Sparked The Feud: ‘Stop Telling Women…’

Kriti Sanon Hits Back After Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Her Rakhi Ad; What Sparked The Feud: ‘Stop Telling Women…’

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Kriti Sanon Hits Back After Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Her Rakhi Ad; What Sparked The Feud: ‘Stop Telling Women…’

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Kriti Sanon Hits Back After Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Her Rakhi Ad; What Sparked The Feud: ‘Stop Telling Women…’
Kriti Sanon Hits Back After Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Her Rakhi Ad; What Sparked The Feud: ‘Stop Telling Women…’
Kriti Sanon Hits Back After Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Her Rakhi Ad; What Sparked The Feud: ‘Stop Telling Women…’
Kriti Sanon Hits Back After Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Her Rakhi Ad; What Sparked The Feud: ‘Stop Telling Women…’

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