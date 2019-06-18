Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is counted amongst the talented actors who proves herself whenever she appears on-screen. Currently, the actor is on a break from her work and is enjoying herself with her friend in Maldives. Dressed in a black monokini, th actor is looking ravishing in the pictures. Take a look:

Kriti Sanon is living her vacation life in Maldives with her tribe

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is among the most followed actors of the industry who misses no chance of making her fans go weak in the knees with her hot pictures on Instagram. It seems that the actor is currently on a break from her busy schedule and is enjoying her vacation life with her friends in Maldives. Though, the actor is on a break, still she is making sure to share her updates with her fans on Instagram.

From cycling, to roaming around with her tribe, the actor is enjoying herself to the fullest. Dressed in a black monokini and no makeup look, the actor has set the Internet on fire. Further, the actor also shared a picture below the moon with an interesting caption.

Kriti Sanon entered the Bollywood industry with her debut film Heropanti. Further, the actor won hearts with the character Bitti from the film Bareilly Ki Barfi. Not just her fans, but the critics has also praised the actor many times for her phenomenal acting skills. Not only this, the hardworking girl was also appreciated by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan when he wrote a letter. Apart from acting, Kriti is also known for her fashion game and stuns in every attire.

Currently, Kriti Sanon is gearing up for her upcoming film Arjun Patiala with stars Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma. The film is directed by Rohit Jugraj and is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under the banners of T-Series and Maddock Films. The film will hit the silver screens on July 19, 2019.

