Kriti Sanon hot photos: Dilwale actor Kriti Sanon's latest Instagram photo will make your weekend even hotter. Her photo shoot amidst water is currently creating a buzz on Instagram and has garnered massive likes and comments which proves the heartthrob to be her fans favourite. The hardworking actor commenced her acting career in 2014 with a Telugu film and since then has been serving the industry with her redefining roles on-screen.

Kriti Sanon hot photos: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is counted amongst the top versatile actors of the industry. After appearing and flourishing her skills well in her two commercially hit films Dilwale in 2015 and Bareilly Ki Barfi in 2017, the actor has finally made her space in her fans heart. Now, the actor is winning millions of hearts by her ravishing photoshoot amidst water. In her recent uploads, the actor is looking beautiful and has donned a tube dress. The best part about her outfit is her hair accessory which is simply looking amazing and is majorly drawing the attention of her fans. With soft curls and impressive looks, the diva again manages to quench the thirst of her fans with her sensual looks.

The hardworking actor has a huge fan following of about 16.7 million followers on Instagram and never misses a chance of astonishing her fans. With natural looks and a pleasant caption, Kriti’s photoshoot garnered 307,694 likes and the comment section below the picture got flooded with pleasing comments praising the beauty of the diva. Kriti Sanon has also shared screens with big stars of Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and is expected to be next seen on-screens with Housefull 4 in 2019. The hottie has also featured in Chal Wahan Jaate Hain music video with famous Arijit Singh in the year 2015 which was also a big success.

