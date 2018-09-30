Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon took to her official Instagram handle to share an adorable photo of her enjoying a candle-lit dinner with her Housefull 4 team in Jaisalmer. The star cast of the fourth instalment of Housefull franchise that includes Farah Khan Kunder, Chunky Pandey, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Rimple and Harpreet Narula were captured in one frame.

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon took to her official Instagram handle to share an adorable photo of her enjoying a candle-lit dinner with her Housefull 4 team in Jaisalmer. The star cast of the fourth instalment of Housefull franchise that includes Farah Khan Kunder, Chunky Pandey, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Rimple and Harpreet Narula were captured in one frame. With candles in their hand, all the ladies looked beautiful in the photo. Amidst the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy, the Welcome star who reportedly landed in Jaisalmer with the team of Housefull was missing from the sets of the upcoming comedy-thriller.

Take a look at the photo shared by Kriti Sanon on her official social media account:

The Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon shared her stunning photo on her official Instagram handle. Giving picture credits to Farah Khan, the gorgeous lady of film fraternity on her post wrote, “I don’t need you to light up my world, just sit with me in the dark with a candlelight maybe.” With platter full of snacks, Kriti in her messy hair looked beautiful as always.

Here's the proof to how gorgeous this lady looks even without make-up.

Helmed by Sajid Khan, Housefull 4 is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde, the fourth instalment of Housefull franchise will hit the theatres on October 25, this year. Made under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 4 will be the highest Indian comedy movie.

