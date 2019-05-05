Kriti Sanon is chilling in Goa with her soul sisters, see photos: Kriti Sanon Goa pictures: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is currently on a break, and enjoying the vacation with her girl gang in Goa. Take a look at her goa picture which took the internet by storm.

Kriti Sanon Goa pictures: Luka Chupi actor Kriti Sanon is always hogging up headlines on social media with her Instagram pictures. The actor is undoubtedly one of the prettiest ladies of the industry. Currently, the actor is holidaying in goa with her girlfriends. The diva shares a picture on Instagram and seems like she is putting the stress away and enjoying with her girl’s gang. The diva has shared many pictures of goa trip which is surfacing on the internet.

Apart from the picture, the diva also shared a video in which she saw wore a yellow bikini and playing with water in the swimming pool. There is no wrong in saying that the actor is looking incredibly hot and sexy in her goa vacation picture. The diva has a perfect smile which can make her fans go weak in their knees.

Here’s take a look at Kriti’s picture from her Goa trip:

The diva was last seen in Luka Chuppi opposite Kartik Aaryan. The movie was helmed by Laxman Utekar. Although the movie was made on a low budget it had earned a lot of money at the box office, and the chemistry of actors was appreciated by fans as well as critics. The diva has three movies in her kitty including Panipat, Arjun Patiala and Housefull 4. All the three movies are slated to hit on the silver screen this year.

